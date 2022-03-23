Canelo won't carry Usman like Floyd carried Conor - Daniel Cormier doesn't want to see Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo

Kamaru Usman has been gunning for a pound-for-pound best showdown against Canelo Alvarez inside the squared circle for quite some time. However, Daniel Cormier, for one, is hardly enthused at the prospect of watching this matchup.

While in conversation with Ryan Clark on the latest edition of ESPN MMA's DC & RC Show, Cormier recalled Conor McGregor's failed attempt at overcoming Floyd Mayweather.

'DC' warned Usman that Alvarez would not do him the favor of pulling his punches. He further expressed great concern towards 'The Nigerian Nightmare's' well-being should he participate in a boxing match against Canelo Alvarez.

"I mean, that's my brother. I love [Kamaru Usman] to death and I would love for him to get the bag. But the reality is this: you cannot fight Canelo Alvarez and let me tell you one reason. The main reason you can't fight Canelo; Canelo is a Mexican fighter with a ton of pride [Ryan Clark] he ain't gonna carry him like many people believe Floyd Mayweather did for Conor McGregor. Canelo will try to hurt you," said Cormier.

Catch Daniel Cormier's full interaction with Ryan Clark right here:

Widely regarded as a mismatch of epic proportions, Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather came to an end in the tenth round when Mayweather walked away with a TKO win at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kamaru Usman jokes about having a 'hard talk' with Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington have found themselves in the headlines weeks after their UFC 272 clash. The duo recently got into an altercation outside a restaurant in Miami.

This prompted Kamaru Usman to poke some fun at both Covington and Masvidal. A fan jokingly called upon the welterweight kingpin on Twitter to rein in his 'kids', to which he responded by quipping about having a stern conversation with them about the same.

Check out Kamaru Usman's post on Twitter right here:

"This is unacceptable. I will have a hard TALK with both when they get home."

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg @rorbster This is unacceptable. I will have a hard TALK with both when they get home @rorbster This is unacceptable. I will have a hard TALK with both when they get home 😤

Colby Covington walked away from the altercation with a number of injuries, including a fractured tooth and an abrasion to his wrist. Jorge Masvidal reportedly faces charges of felony battery due to his connection to the attack that took place at the Papi Steak restaurant on Monday night.

