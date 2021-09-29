"This time seems very serious" - Daniel Cormier weighs in on Jon Jones' arrest, urges his former foe to 'get his life right'

Daniel Cormier weighed in on Jon Jones' arrest on September 24.

Jon Jones' former long-time adversary reflected on the events on the night of the UFC's Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He said:

"Unfortunately, in true Jon Jones fashion, it does not end the right way. Dana said multiple times, 'we can't get him to Vegas, not even for 12 hours,' but what has been proven time and time again is that the trouble seems to follow Jones because he's gotten in trouble in Albuquerque, he's gotten in trouble in New York... But this time seems very serious."

Jon Jones was taken into custody on September 24. He was charged with domestic battery and damaging a police vehicle. The arrest came soon after Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in an official ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has released the mugshot of Jon Jones from his Friday morning arrest. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has released the mugshot of Jon Jones from his Friday morning arrest. https://t.co/WlLXOJIL3u

Daniel Cormier further spoke about Jon Jones' history of legal issues. He also had some advice for the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

"In at our height of rivalry, when we sat in front of Joe Rogan and we went back and forth, we went very personal in regards to our relationship, our spouses, everything. I said I don't want anything life-threatening to happen to Jon Jones regardless of what I feel about him personally... But there's a code of conduct, it's about finding and sticking to that code of conduct... it's on him to get better... what I say to that man is just get it right, man! You gotta find a way to just try to get it right."

Watch Daniel Cormier's full comments on Jon Jones' arrest on ESPN MMA's YouTube channel below:

Daniel Cormier predicted Jon Jones' future in the promo video of their second fight at UFC 214

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier's feud was one of the most pronounced rivalries of all time in the UFC. The bad-blood between the two fighters reached its peak in 2017 as the two were set to face each other in a rematch.

Sports Rumble @SportsRumble Watch Daniel Cormier and a shirtless Jon Jones face off before UFC 214 dlvr.it/PYm5Wn Watch Daniel Cormier and a shirtless Jon Jones face off before UFC 214 dlvr.it/PYm5Wn https://t.co/1FeRtIHvxA

In the official promotional video for the pay-per-view, Cormier was seen addressing Jones' issues outside the octagon and accurately predicting that 'Bones' had an eye for trouble. The fight eventually ended in Jones' favor but was later deemed a no-contest after the 34-year old tested positive for turinabol (an anabolic metabolite).

Watch the promo for UFC 214 here:

