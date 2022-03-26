"Just wait till my hand gets healed up" - Daniel Rodriguez responds to Kevin Holland's call-out

Kevin Holland called out Daniel Rodriguez after a successful debut at welterweight at UFC 272 earlier this month.

'D-Rod' has responded to the call out, suggesting that he would be open to the fight once he has fully recovered from his hand injury. During a recent conversation with TMZ Sports, here's what Rodriquez said:

"Stop trying to call me out when I'm injured. Just wait till my hand gets healed up and you know we could run it. You already know that, so just shut up calling me out when I'm injured. You had your chance. You were supposed to fight me on my second fight in the UFC and you pulled out."

Rodriguez also opined that although Kevin Holland lacks the boxing prowess to match him inside the cage, their performance could potentially earn them the 'Fight of the Night' honors if they square off in the future.

Catch Daniel Rodriguez's full interaction with TMZ Sports in the video below:

Daniel Rodriguez went off on Colby Covington for pressing charges against Jorge Masvidal

Earlier this week, talk show host Andy Slater reported that bitter rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into an altercation outside a restaurant in Miami Beach.

Andy Slater @AndySlater SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach.



Police have been called. SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach.Police have been called.

Covington suffered a wrist injury and a broken tooth from the attack. Following the incident, 'Chaos' identified Masvidal as his alleged attacker and subsequently pressed charges against his former teammate. During the same interview with TMZ Sports, Rodriguez weighed in on the situation and bashed the Californian for pressing charges:

"You gotta expect that out of f*****g Colby Covington. He's a b***h for pressing charges. And, if I got a message for him, it's 'snitches get stitches' around here homie. That's some b***h s**t."

Daniel Rodriguez earned the biggest win of his UFC career during his last octagon appearance in August when he defeated Kevin Lee via unanimous decision. Unfortunately for 'D-Rod', he ended up injuring his left hand during the bout, which has since kept him on the shelf.

The medical suspension was issued by the Nevada Athletic Commission. As of now, there is no timeline for Rodriguez's return to the octagon, although it is possible we will see him in action later this year.

