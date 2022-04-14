"Dark times" - Paulo Costa reacts to Elon Musk's offer to purchase Twitter 

Paulo Costa recently reacted to the news that Elon Musk is looking to buy Twitter. Musk made a bid of over $40 billion to take over the social media platform.

'The Eraser' wrote that he has heard that Twitter will ban fat people from the platform if Elon Musk takes over. It was a rather bizarre claim from the Brazilian's side, to say the least. Here's what the former middleweight title challenger had to share in a recent post:

"I HEARD THAT THE FIRST DECREE OF @elonmusk. AS PRESIDENT OF THE TWTTER WILL BE BAN ALL FATs FROM THE PLATFORM. DARK TIMES."

Paulo Costa's strange notions did not stop with the first post. He immediately followed it up with this:

"IF ELON MUSK WANTS TO OWN A PLACE FULL OF PEOPLE WITH MENTAL PROBLEMS, IT WOULD BE CHEAPER TO BUY A PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL."

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA IF ELON MUSK WANTS TO OWN A PLACE FULL OF PEOPLE WITH MENTAL PROBLEMS, IT WOULD BE CHEAPER TO BUY A PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL. IF ELON MUSK WANTS TO OWN A PLACE FULL OF PEOPLE WITH MENTAL PROBLEMS, IT WOULD BE CHEAPER TO BUY A PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL.

What's next for Paulo Costa in the UFC?

Costa suffered a defeat against Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC Vegas 41 in his last fight inside the octagon. This was the Brazilian's second consecutive loss after Israel Adesanya took his undefeated record at UFC 253.

There were some last-minute changes in Costa's previous fight. Despite the bout being scheduled to take place in the middleweight division, 'Borrachinha' arrived at fight week clearly overweight. The bout was then shifted to the light heavyweight division. It was an entertaining five-round contest, which Vettori won via unanimous decision.

Watch Paulo Costa's best finishes in the UFC below:

Whether the 30-year-old will continue in the 185lbs weight class or move up to 205lbs remains to be seen. He is still ranked No.4 in the UFC's middleweight division.

Luke Rockhold, the former UFC middleweight champion, has been calling Costa out for a while now. Rockhold has eyed up the Brazilian as a potential opponent for his comeback fight. A win against 'Borrachinha' would no doubt put him back among the elites of the 185lbs division.

However, Costa remains a formidable force at middleweight. There are other contenders that the 30-year-old could face in his comeback fight as well. It will be interesting to see who 'The Eraser' takes on when he makes his octagon return.

Edited by Aziel Karthak