Darren Till claims he "can definitely beat both" Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker if he works a "little bit harder and smarter"

Darren Till is confident he can beat both Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker if he makes the right adjustments to his game.

Till faced Whittaker back in 2020 and succumbed to a unanimous decision loss to the Australian. Looking back at the fight, the Englishman feels he would've come away with the win had he done a few things differently.

Till recently expressed his gratitude towards Adesanya and his coach Eugene Bareman for continuing to consider him a potential future contender despite the Brit's recent shortcomings. 'The Gorilla' also appreciated Whittaker admitting that he was one of the toughest challenges 'The Reaper' has ever faced inside the octagon.

Having said that, Till said he wants to work his way to the top of the middleweight division once again. If he meets either Whittaker or Adesanya inside the cage, he's confident about getting his hand raised.

During a conversation with Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, Till said:

"Izzy's [Adesanya's] coach and they both still name me like his coach said he still wants to fight with me, which is, you know, incredibly humbling for them to say that even after me coming off you know two losses back-to-back. I know Rob [Whittaker] said that I was as hard a fight he's had barring the champ so it does give me a little bit more motivation and inspiration, you know. If I work that little bit harder smarter and I've got the right people around me you know I can definitely beat the both of them."

Check out Darren Till's appearance on Michael Bisping's podcast below:

Darren Till names potential opponents for octagon return

Darren Till recently revealed he is looking to return to the octagon later this summer. The Englishman is currently recovering from a knee injury he suffered during training camp ahead of his submission loss to Derek Brunson last year.

Elma Aksalic @ElmaAksalic Derek Brunson defeats Darren Till by submission. — This is Brunson’s 5th consecutive win. #UFCVegas36 Derek Brunson defeats Darren Till by submission. — This is Brunson’s 5th consecutive win. #UFCVegas36 https://t.co/sbWfa9vgmG

Coming off back-to-back losses, it's understandable that 'The Gorilla' doesn't want to rush himself back inside the octagon before regaining full fitness. When he does return, Till said he'd like to share the cage with surging middleweight contender Sean Strickland.

Additionally, Till didn't rule out the possibility of fighting Jack Hermansson next, who recently dropped a split decision to Strickland. During an interview with Freak MMA, he said:

“I'd like to fight Sean Strickland if that opportunity came about. As I said, I respect him, and I know he's on a win streak. But I think it would be a good fight. Hermansson is coming off a loss to Sean, so that's a possibility. So it could be Jack, as well."

Watch Darren Till's interview with Freak MMA below:

Edited by C. Naik