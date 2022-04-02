"I was imitating Gilbert" - Darren Till explains how he's helped Khamzat Chimaev throughout his fight camp

Darren Till has been a constant presence in preparing Khamzat Chimaev for his fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

In a recently released video on the Blockasset's YouTube channel, 'The Gorilla' revealed he was imitating Burns while sparring with 'Borz'. However, the Liverpudlian acknowledged that his striking style is much different than that of 'the Brazilian:

"He's doing pads. We just rolled a little bit. We didn't roll. We just went over drilling techniques. I was imitating Gilbert [Burns]. I know I'm tall, but I was imitating Gilbert as much as I can. Then we've got two very different striking styles."

Watch the full Blockasset video below:

Many believe Burns will give Khamzat Chimaev the toughest test of his fighting career till date. 'Durinho' is currently the No.2-ranked welterweight contender and a former title challenger.

Meanwhile, Chimaev has been on a roll since joining the UFC. The Chechen-born fighter currently boasts a professional record of 10-0 with 10 finishes. Furthermore, he has absorbed only one significant strike in his four UFC fights. His dominance inside the octagon is unprecedented for an up-and-coming fighter.

Chimaev defeated Li Jingliang in his last fight at UFC 267 via first-round submission. Burns is coming off a decision win against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC 264.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev vs. Li Jingliang below:

Darren Till will corner Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273

Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev have found incredible chemistry in their friendship. They have managed to get the fans invested in their bond. 'The Gorilla' has also revealed that he has signed legal documents to be present in Chimaev's corner for his fight against Burns.

Till is a very crafty striker and has fought the best welterweights during his stay in the 170lbs division. His experience will certainly benefit Chimaev. The Englishman also stands to benefit from training with the exciting prospect, who happens to be a dominant wrestler. This should improve Till's grappling, which is considered to be less of a strength – if not a weakness – in his fighting arsenal.

The upcoming 273 fight is crucial for both Chimaev and Burns as the winner might be set for a potential title shot next. Burns will be determined to derail Chimaev's hype train. That being said, we haven't seen anything as dominant as 'Borz' inside the octagon for a while.

Edited by Aziel Karthak