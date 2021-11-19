"I think it's absolutely hilarious" - Darren Till 'loves' Colby Covington's persona because 'it upsets so many people'

Darren Till has expressed his love for Colby Covington's heel persona.

Till is a man who acknowledges the entertainment aspect of the UFC. During a recent appearance on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, 'The Gorilla' was asked about a potential clash between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. Till responded by praising 'Chaos' for his "act."

"I mean, I love Colby, I love his act, I love his fighting style. Striker-wise, I don't think he's the best striker, but I think he's a phenomenal fighter. I'm a fan… I see past all the act and everything and you know what, mate? I f*cking think it's absolutely hilarious. You know why? Because it's upsets so many people and I just think, 'Wow.'"

Watch Darren Till's appearance on Bisping's podcast below:

Darren Till doesn't engage with the pushing, shoving and trash-talking side of MMA as much as Colby Covington. However, he recognizes that the former interim welterweight champion does it for the entertainment factor, something he clearly appreciates.

Darren Till's acknowledgment of Covington's controversial act is also well documented on Twitter. 'The Gorilla' weighed in on talk of a boxing match between LeBron James and Covington. He posted a tweet that suggested his UFC peer would comfortably get past James.

"Please tell me I have not just seen a video of lebron saying Colby would sh*t his pants in the ring with him? Colby may be an ar*ehole, in fact a funny ar*ehole cos so many peoples love getting offended. But Colby Covington would tear lebron James a new ar*ehole then rawdog him."

Darren Till gives his opinion on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns

Darren Till was also asked about the rumored clash between the surging Khamzat Chimaev and former title challenger Gilbert Burns. Till said:

"Look, there's a lot of newcomers coming through and they're making a lot of noise and I think all of them are great. But, Khamzat is the real deal. He's the real deal, he's very good. Is he as good as he thinks he is or people say he is? I don't know. Is he going to be a world beater? I don't know… I think he's a legitimate contender. But Gilbert Burns mate, he's a monster. That's a good fight, that's a very good fight."

The early odds have Chimaev as a -325 favorite. Burns, meanwhile, sits at +275 as the underdog.

Gilbert Burns is coming off a unanimous decision win against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in July. Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, fought Li Jingliang at UFC 267 last month. 'Borz' submitted 'The Leech' via rear-naked choke in the opening round.

