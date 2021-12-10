"That guy is a loser" - Darren Till roasts Michael Bisping for his choice of shoes during an interview, 'The Count' responds

Darren Till has jestingly jibed at Michael Bisping over the MMA legend’s choice of shoes in an interview. Bisping’s shoes were visible within the frame of the video during an interview he conducted with UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley.

‘The Count’ spoke to O’Malley regarding multiple topics ahead of the young UFC star’s upcoming fight at UFC 269. However, it was Bisping’s shoes from the interview that caught Darren Till’s attention. Till took to his official Twitter account to roast the former UFC middleweight champion with a tweet that read as follows:

“What the f**k on earth are they on Bisping feet hahahahaha that guys a loser man”

Not one to be outdone, Michael Bisping fired back at ‘The Gorilla’ with a tweet of his own. Bisping’s tweet read as follows:

“Sorry, I should of worn some Reebok classics and a shelley? Come on lad, fashion baby!”

Liverpool native Darren Till has competed at welterweight and middleweight over the course of his professional MMA career. Touted by many as a future UFC champion, the 28-year-old has experienced a few setbacks inside the octagon in recent years.

Darren Till currently competes in the UFC middleweight division and is on a two-fight losing streak. His most recent fight was a third-round submission loss against Derek Brunson.

Till was reportedly dealing with an ACL injury heading into the fight. Their middleweight bout took place at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till in September of this year. The UK fighter has subsequently been focused on his recovery.

As for Michael Bisping, the UK MMA icon, last competed in November 2017 and announced his retirement in 2018. ‘The Count’ was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019. Bisping gradually established himself as one of the most reputable MMA analysts in the world, also working as a UFC commentator.

Darren Till could return to the octagon at the rumored UFC London fight card in March 2022

During a recent appearance on Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, Darren Till revealed that he’s been in discussions with the UFC about his comeback fight. Till suggested that he’s looking to face either Jared Cannonier or Sean Strickland in his next octagon appearance.

‘The Gorilla’ indicated that he’d like to headline the rumored UFC London card that’s supposedly set to take place in March 2022. Despite his recent losses, many regard Darren Till as a potential future UFC middleweight champion.

Till has lately been training with top-tier UFC welterweight and fellow UK MMA stalwart Leon Edwards. Fans can expect additional details regarding his next opponent and the exact comeback date to be officially revealed in the days to come.

