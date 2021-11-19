Darren Till reveals he's interested in a potential fight against Sean Strickland

Darren Till has expressed his desire to fight Sean Strickland. The Englishman, in a podcast with fellow countryman Michael Bisping, revealed that the UFC offered him a few names to fight, including Sean Strickland and Jared Cannonier.

On the Believe You Me podcast, Darren Till said:

"Listen, the UFC, they told me,'hey Darren, let us know when do you want to fight because we are waiting on you. You're always there for us, you're always ready to fight anyone, anytime... So I said Jared Cannonier is a good one and they said 'Oh really? Jared already?' So they offered a few fights, and one fight I really liked was Sean Strickland... I've actually seen Sean Strickland a few times and I said to Sean, do you know if you want to get it on sometime, we can do it because I think you're really good fighter."

Darren Till is coming off two back-to-back losses in the UFC. 'The Gorilla' lost to Robert Whittaker at UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs. Till in a close fight in 2020. He recently lost to Derek Brunson via submission.

Darren Till was also scheduled to face former title challenger Marvin Vettori on 10th April 2021. However, Till was forced to pull out of the match due to a broken collarbone.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland is on a 5-fight win streak in the UFC. The American recently defeated Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 33 via unanimous decision.

Chael Sonnen believes Darren Till may progress and fight Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title

Chael Sonnen isn't convinced that Darren Till should be eliminated from the talks of UFC middleweight title contention.

'The Bad Guy', in a video released on his official YouTube channel, claimed that Till still has the potential to rise to the top of the middleweight division and face the reigning middleweight king, Israel Adesanya.

Stylistically, the matchup between Darren Till and Israel Adesanya is an intriguing fight for the fans. Both fighters are known to ply their craft in the striking realms, rather than shoot in for takedowns.

"One of the reasons I'm not willing to dismiss Darren Till. Till did not have his ideal performance and definitely did not have his ideal outcome against Derek [Brunson]. Till offers something to Izzy and you must get the blessing of Adesanya. If any guy has proven that, it's him."

