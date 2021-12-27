"Tell them they’re spending their own money" - Derek Brunson has a hilarious Christmas shopping tip for parents

Derek Brunson is evidently enjoying his holiday season.

The UFC middleweight took to Twitter to post a funny suggestion for parents who struggle to keep up with their teenagers while Christmas shopping.

"Take your teenagers to Walmart and let them spend your money, you’ll be there for 2 hours and a shopping cart full of stuff . Take your teenagers to Walmart and tell them they’re spending their own money , you’ll be in there for 5 minutes and they’re leave with 1-3 items," exclaimed Derek Brunson in a comical tweet.

Derek Brunson is currently in top form and is on an impressive five-fight win streak in the UFC's middleweight division. His last loss came against the current middleweight king Israel Adesanya in 2018.

Since then, Brunson has racked up wins against tough opponents like Edmen Shahbazyan, Kevin Holland and Darren Till.

Derek Brunson is now scheduled to face Jared Cannonier at UFC 271. The bout was previously scheduled for UFC 270. However, due to undisclosed reasons, the fight was shifted to the next pay-per-view event in 2022.

Derek Brunson calls out Jake Paul for 'stealing' his blonde hair look

Derek Brunson has seemingly accepted Jake Paul's challenge after the YouTube star replicated his famous 'Blonde Brunson' pose and uploaded a picture to social media.

Brunson hit back at Paul for copying his looks and exclaimed:

"Ok, @jakepaul I accept. First, you call me out. Now you’re stealing my sh**. I’ll see you soon !"

Jake Paul challenged Derek Brunson back in September after UFC president Dana White blasted 'The Problem Child' for fighting 'smaller' guys.

In response to the UFC boss, the YouTuber called out Derek Brunson for a potential showdown in the boxing ring, saying:

"Dana admitted this morning that I would destroy “170” pound Masvidal.. So Dana will you give Brunson permission to make some real money? Dana?"

However, the bout is unlikely to take place anytime soon as Brunson is focused on securing a middleweight title shot and will have to concentrate on a tough rival in Jared Cannonier.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim