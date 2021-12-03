'When you're sick, you call Dr. Mf-ing Rogan' – Derek Brunson trolls Dana White for taking COVID-19 advice from Joe Rogan

Derek Brunson's trolling nature is constantly on display on social media. In a recent tweet, the MMA veteran picked Dana White as his latest target.

Brunson poked fun at Dana White for seeking COVID-19 treatment advice from Joe Rogan. The UFC commentator has recently had many experts on his podcast who have extensively talked about the virus and its treatments.

Read the full tweet below:

"When you're hungry you go eat, when you sleepy you find a bed, when your sick you call Dr. Mf-ing Rogan !!!! [laughing emoji]," Brunson tweeted.

Rogan interviewed medical experts such as Dr. Rhonda Patrick and Sanjay Gupta on his podcast. Rogan has battled COVID-19 and remains outspoken concerning the effects the virus had on him and how he treated it. The UFC commentator has received backlash for certain stances he has on COVID vaccines.

It is unlikely Brunson will land in the hot seat for his joke. Given Brunson's history, this won't be the last time he makes a jibe at another's expense.

Derek Brunson proves to be generous with his UFC earnings

Derek Brunson has been with the UFC since 2012 and is currently No. 4-ranked middleweight division.

In a recent tweet, the middleweight showed himself in front of a house, hugging his daughters. Brunson used his money to buy his children a home, instead of buying himself a car.

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson Was gonna buy a G Wagon 😂 , but decided to buy my daughters a house ! Priorities . Thank you God for a sound mind ! Was gonna buy a G Wagon 😂 , but decided to buy my daughters a house ! Priorities . Thank you God for a sound mind ! https://t.co/9lAZMKpXCM

The top middleweight contender is not the first person in the UFC to use their money to take care of family. Both Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre have used their UFC earnings to help out their families.

It is well documented that 'GSP' spent a part of his first million dollars on clearing his parents' debts. Meanwhile, 'The Notorious' paid off the debts of his family and bought everyone in his family a new car.

Derek Brunson buying his daughters a house is another glimpse at how UFC fighters can potentially have the opportunity to take care of their families.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Brunson is scheduled to fight Jared Cannonier at UFC 270 in January. Should he defeat Cannonier, the No. 4-ranked middleweight could be next in line for a title shot. Brunson is currently on an incredible five-fight win streak, beating the likes of Edmen Shahbazyan, Kevin Holland and Darren Till.

Edited by Genci Papraniku