"Happy anniversary son" - Derek Brunson trolls Kevin Holland on one-year anniversary of his win over 'Trailblazer'

In a recent post on social media, Derek Brunson harked back to his decisive win over Kevin Holland. The post commemorated the one-year anniversary of the fight that took place at UFC Vegas 22 back in March 2021.

The middleweight bigwigs featured as the headlining attraction on the Fight Night card. Brunson overcame the challenge presented by Holland over the course of five rounds, walking away with a unanimous decision win. The judges scored the contest 49-45, 49-46, and 49-46 in Brunson's favor.

In order to celebrate the time they shared inside the octagon, Brunson re-shared the text from a previous post made by the popular MMA Twitter handle, MMA History Today. He also sent a personal message to Holland in the same post.

Check out Brunson's post below:

"Mar20.2021 Derek Brunson ends the winning streak of Kevin Holland, when he defeats him by unanimous decision Happy anniversary Son [Kevin Holland]. I’m so proud of you after your last win. Sorry we couldn’t be twinning in the wins . Soon ! Sincerely Dad."

The fight marked his fourth consecutive win in the UFC. Brunson subsequently went on to finish Darren Till in the third round of their main event clash at UFC Vegas 36. He followed this performance up with an unsuccessful attempt at Jared Cannonier as he was knocked out in the second round of their scrap at UFC 271.

Derek Brunson sends fans a strong message of hope

In a recent post on Twitter, Derek Brunson got philosophical, sending fans some profound advice about setting and achieving one's goals.

Check out Brunson's tweet right here:

"Be grateful for what you have . Stop comparing your success to other’s success . Set goals for yourself and be happy with your own progress !"

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson Be grateful for what you have . Stop comparing your success to other’s success . Set goals for yourself and be happy with your own progress ! Be grateful for what you have . Stop comparing your success to other’s success . Set goals for yourself and be happy with your own progress !

Brunson is currently coming off a Round 2 KO loss against Jared Cannonier that poured cold water over his aspirations of fighting for the title. He boasts a professional record of 23-8 and a UFC record of 20-6. Of these wins, Brunson has earned 15 finishes and has been finished on six occasions.

