Derrick Lewis claims he is 2-0 over Chris Daukaus after being pulled over by police and avoiding a ticket

Derrick Lewis took a dig at his most recent opponent after being pulled over by a police officer and avoiding a ticket on Wednesday.

Lewis knocked out Chris Daukaus at 3:36 of the first round of their main event at UFC Fight Night 199 (UFC Vegas 45) last Saturday. With the win, Lewis became the fighter with the most knockouts (13) in UFC history.

'The Black Beast' took to Instagram to reveal that he was stopped by a law enforcement officer while traveling in his car. Derrick Lewis apparently did not have a license plate on the front of his vehicle. However, the policeman decided to let him go with a warning. Lewis then had a message for former officer Daukaus:

"Alright, Chris Daukaus, I am still two and O (against police officers). He just gave me a warning. You tried it."

Watch Derrick Lewis being pulled over by police and getting away with a warning below:

Daukaus followed in his father's footsteps and served in the United States Police Department. He was stationed in Philadelphia from 2010 to 2021.

The 32-year-old No.7-ranked heavyweight contender quit his position in the force to fully concentrate on his MMA career a few days before the Lewis encounter. His brother Kyle Daukaus competes in the UFC's middleweight division.

Who should Derrick Lewis square off against next inside the UFC octagon?

Derrick Lewis lost the interim heavyweight championship bout against Ciryl Gane via TKO at UFC 265 in August 2021. He currently occupies the No.3 spot among UFC heavyweight contenders.

With champion Francis Ngannou facing Gane in a unification bout at UFC 270 in January 2022, Lewis' future in the division is unclear.

Former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic is ranked immediately above Lewis, while Curtis Blaydes lies below him at No.4. Jon Jones is another name that will be in the mix at the top of the UFC heavyweight division in 2022.

Derrick Lewis has never taken on either Miocic or Jones and he knocked out Blaydes earlier this year. The winner of Ngannou vs. Gane will most likely defend against either Miocic or Jones. The fighter who doesn't get the title shot could end up facing Lewis.

