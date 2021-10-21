"The best bread I ever had was a Croissant" - Diego Sanchez goes on a bizarre tweet spree, clarifies account wasn't hacked

Diego Sanchez recently uploaded a host of posts to Twitter that were largely strange and incomprehensible. Sanchez also clarified that his account was not hacked whilst on the bizarre tweet spree.

Earlier today Sanchez started his increased presence on the social media platform by naming the best bread he's ever had. 'The Nightmare' tweeted:

"The best bread I ever had was a Croissant."

Sanchez went on to draft a list of his favorite things, some of which did not make much sense.

The 39-year old veteran also implied that the best fight of his career was against Gilbert Melendez at UFC 166. That's despite the fact he lost via unanimous decision. The bout was, however, awarded the Fight of the Night honor.

Sanchez then went on to name more of his favorites in the erratic rant.

Sanchez suddenly clarified that his account was not hacked by posting a selfie, before carrying on with his series of tweets.

Sanchez's strange posts ended a few hours back with a message to his followers.

Diego Sanchez's mental health issues

During his recent tweet spree, Sanchez named the UFC as the "best MMA company." However, Sanchez was released from the promotion a few months ago after revelations regarding his mental health issues.

Sanchez was expected to step inside the octagon for one last time against fellow veteran Donald Cerrone at a UFC Fight Night in May. However, the bout never came to fruition and 'The Hurricane' was promptly released from the promotion after failing to disclose his health issues.

Nick Baldwin @NickBaldwinMMA Diego Sanchez’s Instagram story from 25 minutes ago makes it sound like he is no longer under contract with the UFC.Yesterday, Sanchez withdrew from his May 8 bout vs. Donald Cerrone for undisclosed reasons. Diego Sanchez’s Instagram story from 25 minutes ago makes it sound like he is no longer under contract with the UFC.Yesterday, Sanchez withdrew from his May 8 bout vs. Donald Cerrone for undisclosed reasons. https://t.co/4Gt50qPdUg

After a spat with the UFC, Sanchez recently revealed that he is once again in talks with them. 'The Hurricane' also agreed to enroll in the Professional Athletes Brain Health Study, which is partly funded by Dana White. Sanchez recently told MMA Fighting:

“We’re talking, man. We’re going to do some studies and get myself and my mental health and everything documented by the doctors at the Cleveland Health Clinic and a couple other places that they’re going to pay for me to go to. We’re going to see how that goes, and then we’re going to get a second opinion.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard