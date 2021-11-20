"It’s only been 6 hours and I’m feeling better!" - Diego Sanchez provides an update regarding his COVID-19 situation; thanks Luis Palomino for suggesting remedy

The COVID-19 bug recently struck Diego Sanchez's camp and took a massive toll on him. However, Sanchez has since offered his fans an update on his health after using regeneron antibodies as a remedy to aid his recovery.

Diego Sanchez took to Twitter to reveal that he was doing better and went on to thank Luis Palomino for introducing him to this remedy.

"If you qualify for regeneron antibodies they work it’s only been 6 hours and I’m feeling better! Thank you (Luis Palomino) for telling me about it do not wait if you get the virus it only gets worse go to ounce you know jump on it ASAP," wrote Diego Sanchez on Twitter.

Diego Sanchez UFC @DiegoSanchezUFC If you qualify for regeneron antibodies they work it’s only been 6 hours and I’m feeling better! Thank you @luisbaboon for telling me about it ❤️ do not wait if you get the virus it only gets worse go to ounce you know jump on it ASAP #covidmedicne If you qualify for regeneron antibodies they work it’s only been 6 hours and I’m feeling better! Thank you @luisbaboon for telling me about it ❤️ do not wait if you get the virus it only gets worse go to ounce you know jump on it ASAP #covidmedicne

How is life after UFC treating Diego Sanchez?

Having parted ways with the UFC earlier this year, the COVID-19 infection for Diego Sanchez could not have come at a worse time. Sanchez finds himself shackled to the sidelines for a seemingly prolonged period, a point in his career where he should be on the lookout for his next destination.

With each passing day, it seems like Sanchez might be considering a stint in the BKFC. BKFC president David Feldman previously revealed that the promotion had been considering signing Diego Sanchez to their roster.

Admitting that Sanchez was inching closer to the tail end of his career, Feldman declared that a fight against someone closer to his skill and age still has a tremendous amount of potential.

"I do think he’s nearing toward the end of his game ,but I think with bare-knuckle he doesn’t need to beat up all of his body. He’s going to work on his hands and I think if we match him appropriately with the right guy around the same experience level, around the same age group, I think we can come up with some really, really exciting matches that we actually have on the board downstairs," said David Feldman (h/t: MMA Fighting)

Diego Sanchez most recently fought in a welterweight bout against Jake Matthews at UFC 253 back in September 2020. 'Nightmare' has since found himself out of active competition.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



#UFC253 Down both rounds against Jake Matthews, Diego Sanchez resorted to the Masvidal flying knee 😅 Down both rounds against Jake Matthews, Diego Sanchez resorted to the Masvidal flying knee 😅#UFC253 https://t.co/xncmv92xhL

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Although the loss that Sanchez suffered at the hands of Matthews marked only his second loss over the course of his last five fights. Nevertheless, that did nothing to soften the effects of his nasty split with the promotion a few months down the line.

Edited by David Andrew