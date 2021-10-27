Diego Sanchez wants to fight Dillon Danis at Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred FC

Dillon Danis is famous for calling out multiple personalities from combat sports, while Diego Sanchez isn't known for backing out from a fight. In a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour podcast, Danis said he'd like to fight Sanchez after healing from his injuries. 'The Nightmare' has now responded to the call out.

In a video clip shared on Instagram by Robin Black, Sanchez says he's ready to fight Dillon Danis at Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred FC, a bare-knuckle MMA promotion. Diego Sanchez said he wants to find out whether Danis is just another clout chaser or if he can back up all the talk inside a cage.

"There's a guy out there. His name is Dillon Danis and he was on the MMA Hour yesterday, saying how he wants to fight me when he comes back from his injuries. So, hey, Jorge, there's your main event right there buddy. Everybody wants to see Dillon get beat. I'm the legend to do it. Let's take the gloves off and see if this troll talker really is a fighter," Diego Sanchez said.

Diego Sanchez promises to make quick work of Dillon Danis in potential fight

This isn't the first time that Diego Sanchez has asked Jorge Masvidal to set up a fight between him and Danis. In August, Sanchez took to Twitter and claimed he'd make quick work of Dillon Danis in a bare-knuckle MMA fight at Gamebred FC.

“@GamebredFighter what’s up with that no gloves Mma @dillondanis thinks his Bjj is 🔥. I’ll put that fire out real quick with these bare knuckles was up let’s make some money.”

Diego Sanchez UFC @DiegoSanchezUFC @GamebredFighter what’s up with that no gloves Mma @dillondanis thinks his Bjj is 🔥I’ll put that fire out real quick with these bare knuckles was up let’s make some money @GamebredFighter what’s up with that no gloves Mma @dillondanis thinks his Bjj is 🔥I’ll put that fire out real quick with these bare knuckles was up let’s make some money

Diego Sanchez parted ways with the UFC after suffering a lopsided unanimous decision loss to Jake Matthews at UFC 253. 'The Nightmare' is considered a true legend of the sport by fans across the globe. Sanchez first entered the octagon during the premiere season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2005.

Sanchez went on to fight in the UFC for 15 more years before finally severing ties with the promotion.

