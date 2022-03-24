Boy has been hit too much in his head - Dillon Danis reacts to Nate Diaz comparing him with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas

Dillon Danis has hit back at Nate Diaz's Instagram comment comparing him to transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

Danis is a close friend and teammate of former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. An accomplished player in the world of grappling, the outspoken American is never far away from controversy.

Diaz has a history with Conor McGregor in his two fights with the Irishman. The Stockton native was the first to defeat 'Notorious' in the UFC via submission, with McGregor avenging the loss in their second bout via unanimous decision.

Diaz commented on an Instagram post in which his quote on Conor McGregor was highlighted:

"@dillondanis bruh ur the gurl swimmer from today. The guy girl."

Danis responded on Twitter, saying:

"I'm dead serious can someone translate this diss from @NateDiaz209. Please, boy has been hit to much in his head."

Diaz was referring to Lia Thomas. She is an American swimmer whose athletic achievements as a transgender woman became a point of public debate about transgender women in sports. She recently became the first openly transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I national championship in any sport.

Nate Diaz slams Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal for their recent arrests

Nate Diaz has slammed his former UFC opponents Conor McGregor and Jorge Masivdal for their recent arrests.

McGregor was arrested on Tuesday evening in Dublin for alleged dangerous driving. Along with being arrested, the Irishman had his Bentley Continental GT detained and will now have to appear before Blanchardstown district court next month. He previously appeared before the same court in 2017 when he was fined €400 for speeding.

Furthermore, this past Monday night, a masked Masvidal allegedly attacked Colby Covington outside of the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. According to reports, 'Gamebred' was tipped off to Colby's location and waited for him to exit the establishment. When 'Chaos' eventually made his way outside, he was attacked by Masvidal who had four or five other men with him.

It did not take long for Nate Diaz to come across the news and once he did, he proceeded to scold both men for their immature actions and recent arrests.

"PS. All u @ufc fighters need to stop gettin arrested for stupid shit ur acting like animals irresponsible lil kids get ur shit together. Drive safe please and act right. F*****."

