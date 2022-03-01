Dillon Danis jibes at Ali Abdelaziz's alleged involvement with 9/11 hijackers in new post

In a recent post on social media, Dillon Danis trained his aim at Dominance MMA Management CEO Ali Abdelaziz. In his latest tweet, Danis brought his followers and fans' attention to an alleged connection between Abdelaziz and the perpetrators of the horrific 9/11 incident.

The post included a video that described the renowned manager's alleged involvement in the scheme and his connections to the hijackers. It also supposedly revealed that Abdelaziz was caught with a number of passports, forcing him to turn informant for the FBI.

Check out Dillon Danis' post about Ali Abdelaziz below:

This is not the first time such accusations have been hurled at Abdelaziz. Danis' training partner and long-time friend Conor McGregor has made similar allegations against Abdelaziz a number of times in the past.

During an open press conference ahead of his UFC 229 clash against Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Irishman declared that Abdelaziz was a "snitch, terrorist rat."

"[Ali Abdelaziz] was pulled off of a flight going from Cairo, Egypt, to New York City on September 11, 2001. He was caught with five passports in his possession. He turned informant and turned on the people he was working with."

Andreas Hale @AndreasHale Conor McGregor unleashes verbal hell on Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz explaining in great detail why he’s a “terrorist rat.” Conor McGregor unleashes verbal hell on Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz explaining in great detail why he’s a “terrorist rat.” https://t.co/p8EhCB2aMw

Subsequent reports suggested that McGregor's comments about Abdelaziz were a reference to a Matt Apuzzo and Adam Goldman authored book titled Enemies Within: Inside the NYPD's Secret Spying Unit and bin Laden's Final Plot Against America.

Dillon Danis fires off a scathing birthday wish to Michael Bisping

In another recent post on Twitter, Dillon Danis sent Michael Bisping wishes on account of his birthday. He further went on to claim that they were going to cross paths sometime soon.

"happy birthday to my little b*tch @bisping see you soon old man"

Dillon Danis @dillondanis happy birthday to my little bitch @bisping see you soon old man happy birthday to my little bitch @bisping see you soon old man 😘

This provoked Bisping to issue a response to the Bellator MMA fighter. Firing back, Bisping asserted that Danis was obsessed with him and could not move on from their feud.

"Literally obsessed with me. F*ck off or I'll get the chocolatier to choke you out UNCONSCIOUS.....again"

michael @bisping 🤦‍♂️ Dillon Danis @dillondanis happy birthday to my little bitch @bisping see you soon old man happy birthday to my little bitch @bisping see you soon old man 😘 Literally obsessed with me. Fuck off or I’ll get the chocolatier to choke you out UNCONSCIOUS…..again🤦‍♂️ twitter.com/dillondanis/st… Literally obsessed with me. Fuck off or I’ll get the chocolatier to choke you out UNCONSCIOUS…..again 😂😂🤦‍♂️ twitter.com/dillondanis/st…

'El Jefe' and Bisping recently reignited their beef on social media. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Bisping went off on the jiu-jitsu ace, criticizing the efficacy of Danis' fighting style in a street fight.

Bisping's comments prompted a response from Danis, who challenged 'The Count' to a street fight. Danis went as far as placing a 100K wager on the result of their clash.

Edited by Harvey Leonard