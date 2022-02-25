"100k to you if I lose" - Dillon Danis challenges "one-eyed b*tch" Michael Bisping to street fight

Dillon Danis has responded to Michael Bisping's claims that his fighting style is ineffective in a real street brawl.

According to Danis, the only way to put Bisping's theory to the test is by squaring off in a no-holds-barred street fight. He even offered to pay Bisping $100,000 if the former UFC middleweight champ wins. On Twitter, the 28-year-old wrote:

"Hey @bisping why don’t we put this to the test 100k to you if i lose. you one eyed b****."

Check out the tweet below:

Dillon Danis @dillondanis hey @bisping why don’t we put this to the test 100k to you if i lose. you one eyed bitch. hey @bisping why don’t we put this to the test 100k to you if i lose. you one eyed bitch. https://t.co/nBFDe6obQY

This comes after Bisping reignited his feud with Danis by taking a shot at him during a recent live Q&A with fans. 'The Count' explained why Danis' grappling-heavy style is essentially worthless in a street fight setting.

He explained:

"Dillon Danis, you shoot for a man's leg on the street, I'm gonna stomp on your head. And, by the way, someone else is probably gonna run up and boot you in the face. You're on the floor, you're about to go for an Omoplata? Someone just stomps you're f***ing head. There you go, jiu-jitsu that, you know what I mean?"

Danis, of course, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace who competes under the Bellator banner. The New Jersey native is currently undefeated, with his two wins coming by way of first-round submission.

Check out Michael Bisping's Q&A on YouTube:

Michael Bisping makes fun of Dillon Danis for getting choked out by a bouncer

Dillon Danis was previously arrested after causing a huge scene at a New Jersey bar. Astoundingly, a bouncer ended up throwing the MMA prospect into a choke and proceeded to tap the Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion out.

Watch the clip below:

Shakiel Mahjouri @Shak_Fu WATCH: Footage appears to show jiu-jitsu world champion Dillon Danis being submitted by a security guard or cop WATCH: Footage appears to show jiu-jitsu world champion Dillon Danis being submitted by a security guard or cop https://t.co/fnZDnXoOQd

The incident was comedic gold for the MMA internet community, but perhaps no other person found it funnier than Michael Bisping. 'The Count' went on to reveal hilarious details about the bouncer who choked Danis out.

In an interview with YouTuber True Geordie, the former UFC middleweight champ said:

"The guy isn’t even a full time security man, he’s not a full time bouncer. He’s actually a chocolatier, that’s what he does for a living. The guy is a f***ing chocolatier, he’s a master of chocolates, that’s what he does and he was short on cash so he was doing a few hours as a doorman. He’s never done jiu-jitsu, he’s done a little bit of Krav Maga."

Watch the full interview below:

Edited by David Andrew