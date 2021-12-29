"I'd KO him easy" - Dillon Danis reacts to Kamaru Usman being crowned ESPN MMA's Male Fighter of the Year

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was recently announced as the 'Male Fighter of the Year' by ESPN MMA.

Despite Usman's impressive year, MMA fighter Dillon Danis was not impressed with the announcement. In the comments section under the Instagram post, 'El Jefe' claimed he would knock 'The Nigerian Nightmare' out easily if the two ever fought.

"I'd ko him easy."

Dillon Danis claims he would knock out Kamaru Usman in a fight

This is not the first time Danis has made bold claims on social media. Despite having only two professional MMA fights on his record, the 28-year-old has never shied away from taking trash against much more established fighters.

'El Jefe' has taken jibes at UFC fighters like Michael Bisping, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev in recent times.

In one instance in 2019, Danis claimed he would get the better of former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in an MMA fight. During an interview with Ariel Helwani, he said:

"If we fought in MMA, I feel like, from his [Jon Jones] stance and how tall he is, I feel like if I did an Imanari roll, I'd take his leg home with me. I come from jiu-jitsu... I've fought guys that were like 300 pounds in jiu-jitsu and you have to deal with it. And I fought seven of them in the same day... I'm a different kind of martial artist. I've been doing this since I was a kid, training with anybody and anywhere."

Catch Danis' comments below:

Kamaru Usman had an amazing run in 2021

Kamaru Usman had a spectacular run in 2021. He successfully defended his welterweight title three times during the year.

'The Nigerian Nightmare's first title defense came in February. He knocked out his former teammate Gilbert Burns in the third round of the UFC 258 main event.

For his second title defense of the year, Usman took on Jorge Masvidal in a rematch at UFC 261. In that encounter, the welterweight king delivered one of the most spectacular finishes of the year. He knocked 'Gamebred' unconscious in the second round.

For his third and final title defense of the year, Kamaru Usman took on his arch-nemesis Colby Covington in a rematch at UFC 261. The two welterweights went to war for five rounds and the 34-year-old edged out a unanimous decision victory.

