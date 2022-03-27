"Call me daddy" - Dillon Danis shares hilarious argument on why he is better than Jon Jones

In a recent post on social media, Dillon Danis hilariously suggested that he was a better fighter than Jon Jones. On his personal Twitter handle, he retweeted a TikTok video that sought to explain why Danis was better than Jones.

The video's narrator offered a process of elimination of fighters to prove who the better fighter was based on the competition they beat, popularly referred to as "MMA Math."

The narrator went through multiple matchups, starting with Jon Jones' DQ loss against Matt Hamill to Dillon Danis' round one submission win against Kyle Walker. Danis shared the clip on his social media in a bid to take a shot at 'Bones'.

Check out Danis' post on social media below:

"Can’t beat the facts. call me daddy @JonnyBones"

Jon Jones last featured inside the octagon in a bout against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Jones managed to walk out of the cage with a unanimous decision win against Reyes over the course of five rounds.

Dillon Danis goes off on Jorge Masvidal following UFC 272 loss

In a recent post on social media, Dillon Danis posted a locker room interaction between Jorge Masvidal's team and 'Gamebred' himself. The video saw his manager Malki Kawa giving him a pep talk in the wake of his setback at UFC 272 against Colby Covington.

While in conversation with Masvidal, Kawa argued that Covington outwrestled him instead of fighting him. Kawa further tried to lift Mavidal's spirits by reminding him that he had won the 'Fight of the Night' honor.

Check out Danis' post on Twitter below:

"This is why @GamebredFighter won’t ever be great got idiots around him like @malkikawa"

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington locked horns in the main event of UFC 272 on March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Covington managed to overcome the challenge presented by 'Gamebred' to win the fight through unanimous decision over five rounds.

Danis has been away from active contention since June 2019 after two bouts in Bellator MMA's welterweight division. Injury and rehabilitation for the same have shackled him to the sidelines for quite some time.

