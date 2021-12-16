"Thought you sold out arenas" - Dillon Danis trolls Jake Paul with screenshot of available seats for Tyron Woodley fight 

Dillon Danis has taken a shot at Jake Paul for failing to sell out the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, for his rematch with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Danis pointed out that there are still several seats left at the arena, insinuating that Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley 2 won't be as successful as Paul's previous events. The Bellator middleweight took to Twitter to post a photo of all the available seats and troll 'The Problem Child' in the process.

"Damn @jakepaul thought you sold out arena’s," Dillon Danis wrote.

To be fair, though, Paul and Woodley did exceptionally well during their first fight. In his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, Paul had 16,000 raucous fans in attendance in August. The bout also reportedly raked in an estimated 500,000 pay-per-view buys.

However, it does appear that Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley 2 won't do as well as the first fight financially. The original matchup was supposed to be between Paul and Tommy Fury, but an injury to Fury caused the bout to be scrapped.

The first fight between Paul and Woodley in August wasn't necessarily action-packed. Paul went on to defeat Woodley via a split decision after outworking the former MMA star for eight rounds. Woodley had the opportunity to put Paul away, but let it slip by being too passive.

Dillon Danis' beef with Jake Paul

This isn't the first time Dillon Danis has taken potshots at Jake Paul on social media. The two have been at odds ever since Paul knocked out former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren in April.

At one point, Danis was in discussions as a potential opponent for Paul. However, nothing ever came of their rivalry as Paul moved on to other opponents.

The YouTube star recently sent a message to Danis and his original opponent, Tommy Fury. In a two-minute video on Twitter, Paul said:

"I gave you a chance to shine in front of the whole entire world, and now I’m offering to quadruple the biggest payday of your life that I gave you to fight. For everyone at home, this is what happens when you give someone clout and you give them an ego. They start to think they’re better than they actually are. I have dozens of other fighters calling me out every single week, Tommy. You’re replaceable. It’s the same thing that I told Dillon Danis in our DMs."

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim