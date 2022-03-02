"I'm turning you upside down" - Dillon Danis warns "mediocre journeyman" Sean Strickland for saying he'd break Danis' skull

Dillon Danis and Sean Strickland recently engaged in a virtual bust-up on social media. Danis took to Twitter to issue a response to Strickland after the UFC middleweight sent a warning to the Bellator fighter.

Strickland responded to a tweet that has since been deleted, warning Danis to exercise caution and avoid crossing paths with him. He admitted that the grappling phenom would catch the beating of his life should they ever run into each other.

'El Jefe' hit back at Strickland, claiming that he could easily overcome the challenge presented by 'Tarzan' if they were to go toe-to-toe against each other. He tweeted:

"you’re a mediocre unathletic journeyman that couldn’t touch me on my worse day, if i see you i’m turning you upside down."

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA @dillondanis Keep running your mouth like you ran and hid when i was NY.. understand if I ever see you I'm breaking your fucking skull open. Your time will come I promise you, it will come. @dillondanis Keep running your mouth like you ran and hid when i was NY.. understand if I ever see you I'm breaking your fucking skull open. Your time will come I promise you, it will come. you’re a mediocre unathletic journeyman that couldn’t touch me on my worse day, if i see you i’m turning you upside down. twitter.com/sstricklandmma… you’re a mediocre unathletic journeyman that couldn’t touch me on my worse day, if i see you i’m turning you upside down. twitter.com/sstricklandmma…

Sean Strickland recently featured in a headlining bout against Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 47. Over the course of five rounds, Strickland managed to do enough to walk away with a split decision win. The win against Hermansson marked his sixth consecutive triumph in the UFC.

Sean Strickland rallies behind Cain Velasquez following his arrest for attempted murder

In a recent post on social media, Sean Strickland offered his take on Cain Velasquez's arrest for attempted murder in San Jose. Strickland went on to hail Velasquez as a hero after recent reports of the incident revealed that the target of the former UFC heavyweight champ's attack had been accused of molesting his relative.

According to an update from NBC Bay Area, Velasquez's relative, a minor, had reportedly suffered the abuse "100 times." In the wake of these developments, Strickland admitted that he would be more than willing to donate money to help fund Velasquez's defense. He tweeted:

"If this is true [Cain Velasquez] is a f*cking hero bottom f*cking line. There is nothing I respect more than when I man does this. 911 isn't the answer for this. I'll be the first one donating to a gofund me for his defense. Pedophiles need to die.. they can only be fixed with fire...."

