"I like the mental game that Colby brings" - Dominick Cruz explains why Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington is 'not a physical battle'

Dominick Cruz believes the upcoming rematch between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman will make for an intriguing watch. At its core, the contest is a mental battle between the two fighters, according to Cruz. In an interview with MMA Island, Cruz explained why Covington poses a different threat to Usman compared to other welterweights.

According to him, Colby Covington's experience in mental warfare is an intriguing aspect of the fight. He believes 'Chaos' has been the only fighter to match Usman mentally, making Covington a difficult challenge for 'The Nigerian Nightmare' at UFC 268.

"Man, that's a good fight. I like that matchup because it's a rematch and Colby was the only one to bring a mental game to match Usman's so I like the mental game that Colby brings. He lost the physical battle but we all know the game in fighting starts where... here [points towards his head] and then you bring the physical. I like this fight because it's going to be a mental battle. It's going to be a mental battle from round 1 to round 5. It is not a physical battle," Dominick Cruz said.

Colby Covington proved to be a tough nut to crack for Kamaru Usman at UFC 245

Colby Covington is one of few fighters to ask serious questions of Kamaru Usman inside the octagon. Since becoming champion, Usman has been dominant in the welterweight division. However, his fight with Covington proved to be his toughest test.

Colby Covington started the fight brightly. He had the upper hand in striking exchanges and forced Kamaru Usman to fight at a relentless pace. However, Usman made adjustments and began dominating, especially in the third round. Colby rallied back with a competitive fourth but was heard telling his corner that he broke his jaw. Usman ultimately finished Covington in the fifth round.

During an appearance on UFC's official YouTube channel, Kamaru Usman provided a play-by-play analysis of his first fight with Colby Covington.

Describing the fifth-round TKO, Usman said:

"Step back, straight right hand right on the neck drops him again. Now he's trying to survive, holding on for dear life. So the thing is, the referee is in there to protect you from yourself because a hard-headed, well-conditioned athlete like that, you're always gonna be in there to compete. And the referee is there to save you, from taking the years off of your life..." Usman said.

