Drew Dober believes Beneil Dariush will give Islam Makhachev "the most problems"

Drew Dober has suggested that Beneil Dariush will give “the most problems” to Islam Makhachev. Speaking to James Lynch, Dober weighed in on the pivotal matchup between Dariush and Makhachev. The 33-year-old has faced both lightweights in the past.

Beneil Dariush defeated Dober via second-round submission at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Dos Santos in March 2019. The Nebraska native later faced Makhachev as well, losing to the Dagestani fighter via third-round submission at UFC 259 in March 2021.

Upon being asked about his prediction regarding the upcoming Dariush-Makhachev matchup, Dober stated:

“I think Beneil is going to give Islam the most problems. So, it’s a super-tough fight for both guys. And I think one of the cool things with Beneil is like, his strategy. He implements a good strategy, and he’s able to adjust the strategy per round. And he’s a finisher. Like, he can put you away with his hands or a submission.”

Drew Dober opined that Beneil Dariush is a risk-taker, which could work either for or against him against Islam Makhachev. On the other hand, he credited Makhachev for being a more cautious and technically-sound fighter.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



The first man to greet and congratulate him? None other than Khabib! 🦅



#UFC259 After putting on a grappling masterclass Islam Makhachev forced Drew Dober to tap in the 3rd round!The first man to greet and congratulate him? None other than Khabib! 🦅 After putting on a grappling masterclass Islam Makhachev forced Drew Dober to tap in the 3rd round! 👋The first man to greet and congratulate him? None other than Khabib! 🦅#UFC259 https://t.co/CJ4oguqQUl

Furthermore, he emphasized that Dariush’s strategy and risk-taking abilities will play a key role in determining how the fight plays out. Highlighting his friendship with the California native, Dober said:

“I’m behind him [Dariush] wholeheartedly. But as far as being a betting man, I mean, we see less mistakes from Islam. And so, I was like, Islam is the safest bet. But the heart’s pulling for Beneil.”

Watch Drew Dober address the Dariush-Makhachev matchup in the video below:

Michael Bisping predicts that Islam Makhachev will be the UFC lightweight champion in 2023

In a recent BT Sport video, MMA legend Michael Bisping predicted that Islam Makhachev will likely be the UFC lightweight champion in 2023. ‘The Count’ said:

"I think he's going to beat Beneil [Dariush] and then he's going to get a crack at whoever's the champ. I just think with all the momentum, all the hype and his skills and his background and the corner and the support and the resources you put it all together, I think this time next year he's the champion. But, it's going to be hard to keep hold of."

Watch the full video here:

The UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Makhachev event is set to take place on February 26th. Meanwhile, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is rumored to be defending his title against Justin Gaethje next. The Dariush-Makhachev winner is likely to fight the Oliveira-Gaethje winner for the lightweight belt later this year.

However, with Conor McGregor looking to make a return sometime this year, the lightweight division could go in a completely different direction as year unfolds.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Both lightweights have agreed and the promotion has not yet announced a location for the event. Someone’s winning streak will be snapped as Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev headline a UFC Fight Night on Feb. 26, multiple sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN Both lightweights have agreed and the promotion has not yet announced a location for the event. Someone’s winning streak will be snapped as Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev headline a UFC Fight Night on Feb. 26, multiple sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN.Both lightweights have agreed and the promotion has not yet announced a location for the event. https://t.co/e1JWq39027

Edited by David Andrew