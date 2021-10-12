"He's a special individual" - Dustin Poirier admits Conor McGregor is the hardest puncher he's ever faced

Dustin Poirier recently revealed that Conor McGregor is the hardest puncher he's faced in his UFC career to date.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion discussed his trilogy saga with McGregor in an interview with Valuetainment's Patrick Bet-David. When 'The Diamond' was asked which of his former opponents packed the hardest strike, he said:

"Conor McGregor, no doubt about it. As the biggest puncher I fought? Yeah, he's a special individual for sure. Fought him in 2014, lost and that was when his trajectory was just... sky was the limit. He was on his way up and he tore through everybody and became a two-weight world champion. But yeah I fought him twice this year... It's still the same, very dangerous."

Watch Dustin Poirier's interview with Patrick Bet-David below:

Poirier revealed that he felt differently mentally going into his rematch and trilogy bout against McGregor. The 32-year-old admitted that it was his "mental side" that made him lose the first bout with the Irishman and helped him win the second and third fights.

Poirier faced McGregor for the first time at UFC 178. McGregor insulted 'The Diamond' by calling him a "peahead" and a "hillbilly." Those antics got the better of Poirier. 'The Notorious' dominated the Louisiana native and knocked him out in the first round.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier faced each other again earlier this year at UFC 257. Both lightweights had mutual respect for each other going into the bout. 'The Diamond' avenged his loss by becoming the first man to knock McGregor out.

Conor McGregor takes another dig at Dustin Poirier in a recent tweet

Conor McGregor took a dig at Dustin Poirier in a recent tweet. The Irishman drew a parallel between his UFC 264 bout against Poirier and the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy fight, which went down this past weekend.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Their skill levels are unique but very close. A great heavyweight trilogy that was. I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honorable showing. Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world. Their skill levels are unique but very close. A great heavyweight trilogy that was. I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honorable showing. Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world.

McGregor is evidently still upset about his loss to 'The Diamond' in their trilogy fight. He threw shade at arch-rival Poirier for celebrating the win after the "freak injury" he suffered.

In their third clash, Poirier was dominating the fight early on. However, the fight ended anticlimactically at the end of the first round after McGregor broke his leg. The Irishman is currently recovering from the injury. He received a six-month medical suspension, which will keep him on the sidelines until January 2022 at the earliest.

