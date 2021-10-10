Conor McGregor mocks 'fake' Dustin Poirier while congratulating Tyson Fury for his KO win over Deontay Wilder

In his latest tweet, Conor McGregor drew a parallel between his UFC 264 bout with Dustin Poirier and the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy fight that happened last night.

While recognizing the heavyweight duo's "honorable showing," McGregor threw shade at arch-rival Poirier for celebrating his UFC 264 win after the "freak injury" that the Irishman suffered:

"Their skill levels are unique but very close. A great heavyweight trilogy that was. I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honorable showing. Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world," McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Their skill levels are unique but very close. A great heavyweight trilogy that was. I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honorable showing. Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world. Their skill levels are unique but very close. A great heavyweight trilogy that was. I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honorable showing. Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world.

McGregor and Poirier collided in a trilogy clash at UFC 264 in July this year. At the end of the first round, 'The Notorious' broke his leg, rendering him unfit to continue further.

Poirier was thus awarded the victory via TKO and the Louisiana native didn't mind celebrating his second win over McGregor. The 33-year-old later questioned the legitimacy of Poirier's win since he wasn't technically beaten.

Poirier is now expected to fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title in December at UFC 269.

Conor McGregor pays his respects to Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

Conor McGregor was thoroughly entertained by the trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. In an 11-round slugfest, 'The Gypsy King' defeated Wilder via a stunning knockout.

McGregor hailed the heavyweight duo as "warriors and winners." He also acknowledged Wilder's ability to stand toe-to-toe with Fury, who entered the ring with a 40-pound weight advantage over 'The Bronze Bomber':

"Great fight that. Both warriors, both winners. Hard to not be impressed with Deontay there. Against the much larger man and almost got it done. Great fight. 40lb’s in weight difference is A LOT. Fair play both men there, very enjoyable fights they have had together. Respect," Conor McGregor wrote.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Great fight that. Both warriors, both winners. Hard to not be impressed with Deontay there. Against the much larger man and almost got it done. Great fight. 40lb’s in weight difference is A LOT. Fair play both men there, very enjoyable fights they have had together. Respect. Great fight that. Both warriors, both winners. Hard to not be impressed with Deontay there. Against the much larger man and almost got it done. Great fight. 40lb’s in weight difference is A LOT. Fair play both men there, very enjoyable fights they have had together. Respect.

Also Read

McGregor is currently recovering from the leg break that he suffered at UFC 264. He has received a six-month medical suspension that will keep him on the sidelines until January 2022.

Catch the entire coverage and fall out from the explosive Fury vs Wilder 3 fight right here!

Edited by Jack Cunningham