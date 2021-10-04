"Signed, sealed, delivered"- Dustin Poirier to challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 269 

After months of speculation, the UFC lightweight title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and top contender Dustin Poirier has been booked for UFC 269.

Dustin Poirier's representatives confirmed the news to ESPN's Brett Okamoto. 'The Diamond' sent out a tweet that read, "Signed, Sealed, Delivered."

UFC 269 will take place on December 11, 2021. The venue is yet to be decided. A women's featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena will take place on the card. A flyweight championship trilogy between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo is also set to feature on the pay-per-view.

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier - The story so far

Dustin Poirier has been on a great run in the UFC since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 two years ago. After bouncing back with a decision win over Dan Hooker, Dustin Poirier shot to the top of the lightweight rankings with two back-to-back knockout wins over Conor McGregor.

Charles Oliveira has been linked with a fight against Poirier since claiming the lightweight belt at UFC 262. 'Do Bronx' beat Michael Chandler via TKO in the second round of their championship contest.

Last month, Dana White made it clear that the Louisiana slugger and the Brazilian submission artist would face off on a card targeted for December 11.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Just spoke with Dana White who confirmed that Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira is indeed in the works for UFC 269 on December 11. Just spoke with Dana White who confirmed that Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira is indeed in the works for UFC 269 on December 11.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Dustin Poirier's coach Mike Brown hailed Charles Oliveira as one of the best fighters on the UFC roster at the moment.

Brown pointed out that holding the record for the most submissions in UFC history was a remarkable accomplishment for Oliveira. He made it clear that whenever the two lock horns inside the octagon, there will be a lot of respect for 'Do Bronx' from the Poirier camp.

"I give him a lot of respect. I mean, I think he's a fan favorite, I think he is, you know, people are excited to see him fight and he is the champ. Guy's got most subs in UFC history, this is something special. Maybe the circles that I'm in or the circles that I am involved in give him a lot of respect," Mike Brown said.

Whatever the outcome, the fight promises to be nothing less than a barnburner, as all UFC lightweight championship bouts have been in the recent past.

