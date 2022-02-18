"Like the liberty bell" - Dustin Poirier claims he will be the one to crack Nate Diaz's chin

Dustin Poirier seems to fancy his chances of finishing Nate Diaz in a potential fight.

Ever since falling short in his lightweight title shot against Charles Oliveira, 'The Diamond' has been linked to a bout with the younger Diaz, who has only one fight left on his current UFC deal.

The two stars were originally set to square off at UFC 230. However the fight had to be canceled after Poirier was forced to withdraw due to an injury.

Interestingly, Diaz recently indicated that he'd rather take on 'The Diamond' than have a rubber match with Conor McGregor. Dana White also revealed that he was open to making the fight happen.

When a Twitter user asked Dustin Poirier if he'd be the one to finally crack Nate Diaz's chin, the 33-year-old wrote:

"Like the liberty bell"

Check out Poirier's tweet:

Nate Diaz wants to end his UFC career after fighting Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz has been linked to several high-profile opponents, including Conor McGregor and Jake Paul. However, the Stockton native, who only has one fight left on his UFC contract, is determined to finally face Dustin Poirier. Diaz even stated that he might retire after fighting 'The Diamond'.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, the 36-year-old said:

"I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like now. Like I've been trying to. If there's any mix-up it's him, and them, and the game. I want the fight now. What's up Dana White? Let's get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I'm done with it."

Watch Diaz's conversation with TMZ Sports below:

Dustin Poirier recently stated that he might get to fight Nate Diaz in the summer. Poirier and Diaz are among some of the most exciting fighters in MMA. A clash between the two could be one of the most highly-anticipated bouts of the year.

Furthermore, a win could help 'The Diamond' rebound from his devastating loss to Charles Oliveira.

