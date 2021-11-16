"That's a close fight" - Dustin Poirier gives his initial thoughts on the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight

Dustin Poirier believes that the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight is going to be a competitive clash.

Paul, the YouTube star-turned-celebrity boxer, has been heavily criticized for hand-picking matchups against athletes who are out of their prime and non-boxers. However, his next fight will be against someone his own size and age. According to Dustin Poirier, that's what makes this fight more intriguing than the others.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the top UFC lightweight contender shared his initial thoughts regarding Paul vs. Fury. 'The Diamond' said:

"That's a close fight, man. I really think that's a close fight but I'm not picking. I haven't done any breakdown, any real footage watching. I need to see more Tommy Fury fights. I only saw one."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury:

Like Paul, the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury is an undefeated up-and-comer. He will also be Paul's first opponent whose height, reach, and natural weight is virtually identical to the YouTuber's.

Paul and Fury will lock horns on December 18 in Tampa, Florida. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

Are Dustin Poirier and Jake Paul friends?

Dustin Poirier and Jake Paul appear to be on friendly terms, most likely down to their shared dislike of Conor McGregor. The YouTuber even went as far as sending Poirier a "Sleepy McGregor" custom chain to congratulate him on his victory at UFC 264.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



It’s on the way Crazy press week but finally got time to get to a FedEx to ship this to Dustin🙏🏼It’s on the way @DustinPoirier Crazy press week but finally got time to get to a FedEx to ship this to Dustin🙏🏼It’s on the way @DustinPoirier 💎 https://t.co/De4i6aVGQd

The 24-year-old also sent Dustin Poirier a hand-written note along with the chain that read:

"Dear Dustin, congrats for your much earned victory. I love what you are doing with your Good Fight Foundation. You deserve this chain more than me! Good always beats evil! Keep winning! P.S. Tell Jolie I said Hi - she's a badass!"

The Diamond @DustinPoirier

To do something big in Lafayette!! Got the sleepy mac chain today from @jakepaul I will be auctioning it off soon for @TheGoodFightFDN To do something big in Lafayette!! Got the sleepy mac chain today from @jakepaul I will be auctioning it off soon for @TheGoodFightFDNTo do something big in Lafayette!! https://t.co/Yp4rd6J5Pl

Poirier accepted Paul's gift and said he'll auction off the luxury item and use the funds for his charity.

'The Diamond' was also spotted in Paul's locker room moments before the former Disney teen actor fought Tyron Woodley. Poirier later clarified that he had visited both competitors to wish them luck before the fight.

