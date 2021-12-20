"He doesn't want it" - Dustin Poirier gives an update on potential Nate Diaz fight 

In a surprising turn of events, Dustin Poirier has indicated that Nate Diaz isn't interested in fighting him next year.

A fan tweeted to Poirier, seeking an update on the potential clash with the Stockton native. In response, the Louisianan simply said, "He doesn't want it," indicating that the matchup is likely off the radar.

Nate Diaz is yet to comment or provide any clarity on the situation.

Diaz has one fight remaining on his current UFC contract and was rumored to fight Poirier in January next year. Hours before Poirier tweeted about Diaz's apparent lack of interest, UFC president Dana White seemingly gave the green light for the potential matchup.

At the post-fight press conference for this past weekend's UFC Vegas 45 event, White said the promotion would book the fight if fans want to see Diaz and Poirier collide inside the octagon.

“If that’s a fight that they want and the fans want to see, we’ll do it.”

Catch Dana White's appearance at the post-fight press conference below:

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were seemingly interested in fighting one another and 'The Diamond' even claimed the fight may take place at UFC 271 next year.

He tweeted saying that although he agreed to fight as soon as UFC 270, which is scheduled to take place next month, the clash was more likely to take place in February.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier Maybe UFC 271 they couldn't make it happen on 270. I said yes Maybe UFC 271 they couldn't make it happen on 270. I said yes

Nate Diaz has already rejected the idea of a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor

While the situation surrounding the Dustin Poirier matchup remains unclear, Nate Diaz has already shut the doors on a much-anticipated trilogy bout with Conor McGregor.

In a tweet, Diaz said he isn't willing to fight McGregor unless the Irishman proves his leg is completely healed following the injury he suffered at UFC 264. The Stockton native also suggested the former two-division champion needs to pick up a few wins upon his return to the octagon.

"I’m not fighting Conor until his leg grows back and he beats some people so we know he can even fight still till then. Can I get on January card @ufc Thanks."

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

Can I get on January card

Thanks I’m not fighting Conor until his leg grows back and he beats some people so we know he can even fight still till thenCan I get on January card @ufc Thanks I’m not fighting Conor until his leg grows back and he beats some people so we know he can even fight still till then Can I get on January card @ufc Thanks

Also Read Article Continues below

McGregor and Diaz have fought each other on two occasions, with both picking up a victory. The third fight is one matchup fans and pundits believe must happen before the pair exit the MMA stage.

WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?

Edited by Harvey Leonard