"1st to shoot is a dusty b****" - Dustin Poirier mimics Conor McGregor amid heated Twitter exchange with Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier mimicked his rival Conor McGregor's verbiage during a heated argument with Nate Diaz on social media.

After recently losing to Charles Oliveira and stating he is unsure what’s next for his career, Poirier appears to be ready to rekindle his rivalry with Diaz. The two UFC stars went at each other on Twitter after Diaz challenged Poirier to settle their unfinished business. As they traded barbs, Poirier decided to borrow a line McGregor tweeted at him in the lead-up to their UFC 264 trilogy bout.

"1st to shoot is a dusty b****," Dustin Poirier wrote.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA First one to shoots a dusty bitch. First one to shoots a dusty bitch. https://t.co/pO7WdCTsGu

Poirier went on to defeat McGregor and challenge Oliveira for the title at the recently-concluded UFC 269 pay-per-view event. Unfortunately, 'The Diamond' once again fell short of becoming an undisputed lightweight champion as he was submitted by the Brazilian in the third round.

Meanwhile, Diaz has been searching for an opponent as he reportedly intends to fight out the remaining fight on his current UFC contract. The Stockton native previously indicated his preference was to fight before the end of 2021, but nothing appeared to come from his request.

Why Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz fell through

Former UFC interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were once scheduled to square off at UFC 230 in 2018. However, Poirier suffered an injury a month before the event, causing him to withdraw from the fight.

Poirier later claimed in a Twitter post that the negotiations between himself and Diaz were not going in the right direction. As a result, the Louisiana native chose to address a lingering injury instead of fighting Diaz. According to Poirier:

"He [Nate Diaz] wanted it, he just couldn't come to terms with ufc. They offered us the main event at MSG but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that's when i decided to address a injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know #facts," Dustin Poirier said of his scheduled fight with Nate Diaz.

Since their scheduled fight, Diaz went on to defeat Anthony Pettis, but has since dropped back-to-back fights against Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards. Meanwhile, Poirier went on to capture the interim lightweight title against Max Holloway before fighting for the undisputed title twice.

