"I don't believe that" - Dustin Poirier on Nate Diaz's retirement announcement

Dustin Poirier didn't buy into Nate Diaz's shocking announcement that his next fight would be his last.

Poirier was in attendance at UFC 271 to support his teammates Renato Moicano and Andrei Arlovski. During the event's presser, he was asked if he believed Diaz would retire after his current UFC contract expires. The Louisiana native said:

"I don't believe that. Nate, he's got that dog in him. He's going to fight forever. We'll see what happens but I believe he has a lot of fight left in him, you know. But [there's] no telling what his plans are and his exit game or whatever's going on but want the fight and I think he wants it as well."

Diaz called out Poirier on multiple occasions last year. In response, 'The Diamond' also expressed his willingness to fight Diaz. However, the bout can't seem to gain any traction as far as booking is concerned.

The Stockton-based MMA superstar recently reignited the conversation by calling out Poirier during an interview with TMZ. Surprisingly, Diaz added that he isn't sticking around the sport for too much longer:

"I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like now. Like I've been trying to. If there's any mix-up it's him, and them, and the game. I want the fight now. What's up Dana White? Let's get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I'm done with it."

Dustin Poirier thinks he'll fight Nate Diaz

In the same interview, Dustin Poirier said that despite numerous negotiations falling through, he still believes he'll fight Nate Diaz. The two-time lightweight title challenger said:

"I think there's a good chance that's going to happen. I think summer is probably a good target if I'm going to put it on the calendar but I'm not sure. But I have a good feeling it's going to happen. I'm not sure if I want to stay at 170 pounds but this fight makes sense... I just wanna be in fights that mean something to me. Nate's a guy I grew up watching fight. I respect him and his brother. I think stylistically, it's going to be fun for the fans this is a 'Fight of the Year' type of fight and those are the types of fights I want to be part of."

Poirier and Diaz were initially scheduled to fight at UFC 230 in November 2018. However, the bout was nixed after 'The Diamond' pulled out due to an injury.

