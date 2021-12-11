"He does look a little puffy" - Dustin Poirier reacts to Conor McGregor's massive 190lbs. physique 

Conor McGregor recently shocked the world with a series of pictures he posted on social media, where he looked uncharacteristically buff. Interestingly, Dustin Poirier recently gave his take on the Irishman's physical appearance.

While in conversation with Michael Bisping, in a video that was uploaded to his YouTube channel, Dustin Poirier took a couple of shots at Conor McGregor, who has supposedly reinvented himself.

According to Dustin Poirier:

"I did see a picture. He does look a little puffy, man. He might want to slow down on the Black Forge, whatever he's got going on."

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have fought twice at lightweight and once at featherweight. However, the Irishman has seemingly worked his way up to 190 lbs.

This transformation begs the question of whether Conor McGregor will return to the lightweight division in the wake of his recovery. Perhaps the 33-year-old plans on competing in the welterweight division once he is fit to compete.

Dustin Poirier dismisses Conor McGregor's call for a shot at lightweight gold

Should Dustin Poirier emerge triumphant in his upcoming fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, he will hold the UFC lightweight belt; something that Conor McGregor would like to get his hands on once again.

In the same interview, Dustin Poirier gave his take on McGregor campaigning for an immediate title shot on his return to the octagon.

"That dude says a lot of s**t man, I don't make much of it." Admitted Dustin Poirier

Watch Michael Bisping's interview with Dustin Poirier, right here:

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Conor McGregor tried to will a title shot for himself into existence. In that very tweet, the Irishman also declared that his trilogy with Dustin Poirier was far from over.

"Hi lads, here goes. Clicks and the like. Your boss and whatnot. The Mac. Santy Claus. I'm facing whoever the f--- has that LW title next. Deal with it. Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy 'unfinished.' Deal with that too. The rest mentioned, after this. Deal. With. It." Wrote Conor McGregor on Twitter.

