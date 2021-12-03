"Unfinished business to attend to" - Conor McGregor reacts to Dana White's comments on the Irishman's 'desire to compete'

After Conor McGregor suffered a devastating leg injury in his first-round TKO loss in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, there have been some questions surrounding his long-term future in the sport of MMA. Dana White recently came out to clear the air around this topic, stating that the Irish star still has a desire to compete and is itching to return to the octagon. Speaking with Jim Rome on his podcast, the UFC President said:

“He’s chomping at the bit to get back in there and compete again. It’s going to be a while before he can put some torque on that leg. For him to start training again in April is probably about right. He obviously still has the desire to compete."

You can catch Dana White's full interview on the Jim Rome Podcast below:

Taking to his Twitter handle, Conor McGregor responded to Dana White's comments, saying that he has some unfinished business to handle. McGregor wrote:

Conor McGregor's comments seem to suggest that he is looking to reignite his rivalry with the No.1-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, who is slated to face reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the title in the main event of UFC 269. While the Irishman has expressed a strong desire to face Dustin Poirier for a rare quadrilogy, he has also hinted at eyeing an immediate title shot in his UFC comeback fight in a now-deleted tweet.

“Hi lads, here goes... clicks and the like. Your boss and what not. The Mac. Santy Claus. I’m facing whoever the f–k has that LW title next. Deal with it. Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy ‘unfinished.’ Deal with that too. The rest mentioned, after this. Deal. With. It.”

Dana White claims Conor McGregor has given no thought to hanging up his gloves

Dana White admitted that he doesn't know whether McGregor still wants to compete at a high level. However, he claimed that the 'The Notorious' has given no thought to moving away from the sport.

"You don’t ever hear Conor going ‘You know what, I just don’t have the desire for this anymore. He’s obviously very rich, and he’s training like Rocky in ‘Rocky III,’ but he still has the desire to compete and the desire to fight, and we’ll see what happens."

Conor McGregor has been away from the octagon since his last UFC outing. However, he has been eager to make a comeback and, going by his social media posts, is on the fast road to recovery.

Edited by Aziel Karthak