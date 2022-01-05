"It doesn't feel right saying it" - Dustin Poirier on retirement

Dustin Poirier, after his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, was unsure of what lay ahead in his UFC journey. However, it seems like retirement may not be an option at this stage in his career.

In a candid interaction with Teddy Atlas on 'The Fight with Teddy Atlas', Dustin Poirier offered fans some insight into his future in the UFC and combat sports.

Dustin Poirier said:

"I'm other things, I'm a father, a husband, all these other things. But the more I get to this point where I have to make these big decisions, I realize that it's not just something I do. I really am fighting. So, to say the word ‘retire’ and think I’m gonna walk away and never fight again or something like that, I just don’t know how to process that in my brain. It doesn’t feel right saying it. I just don’t know, I don’t know.”

Dustin Poirier has suffered two losses at the highest level

Dustin Poirier has enjoyed a rather successful career in the UFC. However, he has repeatedly failed to make the final push, suffering losses in two undisputed title fights.

'The Diamond's' first fight for the undisputed title saw him go toe-to-toe against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 back in September 2019.

The Dagestani phenom managed to overcome the challenge presented by the Lafayette native, scoring an emphatic win by way of submission.

After picking up a win against Dan Hooker and two wins against Conor McGregor on the trot, Dustin Poirier was offered the opportunity to fight for the title yet again. This time, however, it was Charles Oliveira who stood before him.

However, the result was no different. 'Do Bronx' managed to retain his title with a third-round submission win at UFC 269.

Dustin Poirier's loss to Khabib was eerily similar to the setback he recorded against Oliveira. He lost both fights by getting caught in rear-naked chokes.

In the aftermath of his loss to Oliveira, he shifted his aim towards Nate Diaz. However, the latest reports suggest that the fight against Diaz is unlikely to materialize.

