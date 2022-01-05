Nate Diaz breaks silence on Dustin Poirier fight, says 'The Diamond' and Charles Oliveira both "suck"

Nate Diaz has seemingly shut down the possibility of a potential bout with Dustin Poirier.

Poirier recently revealed that he was in talks with the UFC to set up a short notice bout against Diaz. However, the Stockton native appears to have turned down the fight. In a recent post on social media, Diaz fired shots at Poirier, as well as UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, saying both UFC lightweights "suck".

Diaz tweeted:

"I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do this [fist emoij] Ps Olivera you suck too."

The two were initially expected to lock horns at UFC 240 back in 2018 at Madison Square Garden. However, an injury to 'The Diamond' derailed the fight.

What did Dustin Poirier have to say about a potential Nate Diaz fight?

In a recent appearance on The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast, Dustin Poirier offered fans some insight into his talks with the UFC. As far as Poirier was concerned, the talks were heading in the right direction.

'The Diamond' said:

"I don't want to give too much because I do not know what I can say. No contract has been signed yet but if this does go through, I am going to take it. Like I need to go and run now, that's how short notice it is. It will be a barnburner. It is Nate Diaz and, just like he got on Twitter, I'm not gonna say what card or date."

Nate Diaz has just one fight remaining on his current contract with the UFC and is yet to reach an agreement with the promotion as far as an extension is concerned.

Dustin Poirier, on the other hand, is coming off a submission loss against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. He will be looking to bounce back and return to winning ways as soon as possible.

