"That's the fight to make" - Dustin Poirier reveals who he thinks Nate Diaz should challenge in his last UFC fight

Nate Diaz has one fight left on his current UFC contract and Dustin Poirier feels the Stockton native must complete the trilogy with Conor McGregor during his last hurrah with the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Diaz and McGregor have squared off twice in the past, both times in welterweight clashes. The former won the first outing via submission at UFC 196 in March 2016, while the latter leveled the score five months later at UFC 202 via a majority decision.

During a recent edition of the Punchin' In with American Top Team podcast, Poirier claimed the UFC should go ahead with McGregor vs. Diaz 3 as it is a very big fight.

"That's the fight to make (for Diaz). They should do that. That's a big fight... Especially if Conor hasn't been able to do much running and biking and stuff like that because of the rehab of the leg. Maybe he's a little bit heavier. We'll do it at 170 (pounds)... Conor has some special things about him for sure," said Poirier.

Meanwhile, 'The Diamond' completed his trilogy with 'Notorious' at UFC 264 in July this year. He won the lightweight bout via doctor stoppage.

The duo shared a victory each prior to that, the first of which was a featherweight clash won by McGregor via TKO at UFC 178 in September 2014 while Poirier claimed a similar victory in a 155-pound showdown at UFC 257 in January 2021.

Dustin Poirier will challenge lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 in December

Dustin Poirier is currently the No.1 contender in the UFC's lightweight division. He will take on champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 on December 11.

Poirier is a former interim UFC 155-pound titleholder. He beat featherweight champ Max Holloway at UFC 236 in April 2019 to snatch the belt. However, he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a unification bout later that year.

Dustin Poirier will be eager to cash in on a second opportunity and finally become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion at the expense of Oliveira. It's no easy task, though, as 'Do Bronx' is currently on a nine-fight winning streak in the UFC.

