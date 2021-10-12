Dustin Poirier reveals the unlikely origin of The Good Fight Foundation

Dustin Poirier, along with his wife Jolie, run a non-profit organization called The Good Fight Foundation. Through the foundation, the couple attempts to help people from undeserved communities.

'The Diamond' often auctions memorabilia from his fights, with the proceeds directed towards the foundation.

Dustin Poirier recently sat down for an interview with Patrick Bet-David for Valuetainment. They discussed various topics, including his career as an MMA fighter and his rivalry with Irish superstar Conor McGregor.

At one point during the hour-long chat, 'The Diamond' revealed the story behind the inception of The Good Fight Foundation. Poirier started by explaining why he started to sell his fight memorabilia.

"I had these drawers full of fight-worn gear over the years of fights. Like my first win in the UFC, my first win in WEC, these things just meant something to me and it's cool when you have or two or three, but when you have forty-something fights and your drawers are just full of bloody gloves and clothes, it's not cool anymore, it's kinda gross... We decided to auction some stuff off and donate the money to a fallen officer, who had just passed away in the line of duty... so we did that. We did it again, did it a few more times."

The Louisiana native then went on to say how these charitable efforts led to the origin of The Good Fight Foundation.

"We wanted to see if we can give it [the charitable efforts] its own identity and turn this into an actual charity so it's not 'Dustin does this, Dustin does that.' We can turn it into something that has its own name and see if it can grow organically and other people can get behind it. And my goal was to have other fighters donate their fight-worn memorabilia and we can auction it off or sell it and do things in their communities too. And we started The Good Fight Foundation and since then, we have done some amazing things I'm very proud of."

Catch Dustin Poirier's interaction with Patrick Bet-David below:

Dustin Poirier will face Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title

After scoring back-to-back wins against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier will now face Charles Oliveira for the lightweight crown. The title fight will headline the UFC 269 card on December 11.

Also Read

Having previously fallen short of the undisputed gold against Khabib Nurmagomedov, 'The Diamond' will be hoping to finally reach the lightweight mountaintop and begin a dominant reign.

However, Oliveira will be a tough test for the Louisianan. After an incredible victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 262, 'Do Bronx' will be looking to successfully defend is title for the first time in the UFC 269 main event.

Catch the entire coverage and fall out from the explosive Fury vs Wilder 3 fight right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard