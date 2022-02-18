Dustin Poirier reveals he watches every Conor McGregor fight; says he is a fan of Nate Diaz and Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts on his rivals Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Justin Gaethje. 'The Diamond' dropped some interesting tidbits about his fellow UFC superstars during his interactions with fans on Twitter.

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @BurnleyInfoID asked Poirier which UFC fighter he's a fan of. The Louisiana native retweeted the question and revealed that Nate Diaz and Justin Gaethje are the two fighters he admires the most.

Check out the interaction below:

Meanwhile, someone called @faukuman asked Poirier if he's a fan of his archnemesis McGregor as well. 'The Diamond' didn't provide a straightforward answer, but said he makes it a point to watch all of the Irishman's fights.

Poirier is heavily rumored to be in negotiations for a showdown with Nate Diaz sometime this year. The Stockton-based superstar revealed earlier this year that the initial discussions for a Poirier fight fell through. However, in recent interviews, he's stated that he is still interested in squaring off with the former interim 155-pound champ.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 @ufc stop playing wit me consider this my signature to fight this fucker I been trying to fight for a minute quit slowing down the real fight game it’s time @ufc stop playing wit me consider this my signature to fight this fucker I been trying to fight for a minute quit slowing down the real fight game it’s time https://t.co/6LTkbw9Fs0

Poirier and Diaz were initially booked to fight at UFC 230 back in November 2018. However, the bout was canceled as 'The Diamond' had to pull out due to an injury.

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz turn down Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz recently told TMZ Sports that he's uninterested in completing a trilogy with Conor McGregor. Instead, the beloved octagon bad-boy stated that Dustin Poirier is his preferred opponent for what he claims will be his retirement bout.

'The Diamond' followed Diaz's lead and ruled out a fourth clash with McGregor. During the UFC 271 press conference, Poirier said:

"Me and Conor have a history. Fighting him at ‘45 and bumping up, then bumping up, fighting him seven years later, beating him. Even that fight – I’m probably not going to fight Conor again. I don’t really want to fight Conor again. For me, that door is closed.

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on a fourth Conor McGregor fight:

Poirier and McGregor have fought thrice in the UFC. Their first meeting in 2014 saw the Irishman make quick work of Poirier. They fought twice in 2021 with Poirier earning consecutive TKO wins over the Dublin native.

Although Poirier is up 2-1 over McGregor, there's is still interest among UFC fans to see a rare fourth fight. That's because their UFC 264 trilogy bout ended in anti-climactic fashion, with McGregor breaking his leg and being deemed unable to continue.

