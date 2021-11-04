Dustin Poirier reveals who he would bet on in the Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler fight at UFC 268

Dustin Poirier understands that Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler possess the punching power to knock each other out. However, if 'The Diamond' had to put his money on who will have their hand raised, he would go with Gaethje.

Chandler and Gaethje are set to lock horns at UFC 268 this Saturday. The event will take place at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York.

Speaking to American Top Team (ATT) founder Adam Lambert and Richie Guerriero on the Punchin' In podcast, Poirier gave his thoughts on the blockbuster lightweight clash set for this weekend.

"I think obviously either guy can win. Both big punchers, both good athletes. Chandler is really explosive but I don't think he's as durable as Gaethje. Gaethje has been stopped twice in his career from strikes... but it was accumulation. I just think Chandler is not as durable as Gaethje... I also don't see another way the fight is gonna unfold beside big shots because Gaethje can stop the takedowns and if he does get taken down, he's gonna pop right back up. I don't think Chandler is going to be able to lay on him and grind him. So they're gonna have to throw punches."

When asked which fighter he would bet on winning the bout, Poirier responded:

"I'd bet Gaethje."

Catch Poirier's comments on Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler below (1:20:20):

Dustin Poirier says Justin Gaethje is the best leg-kicker he has ever faced

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje fought each other in 2018. In an exciting battle, it was the Louisiana native who came out on top via fourth-round TKO.

Gaethje, however, made sure to land some devastating leg kicks, which Poirier clearly felt. In one of his previous appearances on the Punchin' In podcast, the No.1-ranked UFC lightweight hailed Justin Gaethje as the best leg-kicker he has ever fought.

"Gaethje probably [has the hardest kicks]. He tore, partially tore my quad, Gaethje. He throws hard. In the fights, him not caring about the position and throwing kicks as hard as he can just to land them, not worried about repercussions."

Catch Dustin Poirier's comments on the podcast below:

Poirier, who last fought Conor McGregor in July this year, is now scheduled to challenge Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title at UFC 269 in December.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

WATCH: The influence of Khabib Nurmagomedov on Justin Gaethje

Edited by Harvey Leonard