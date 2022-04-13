"I haven't heard anything" - Dustin Poirier left in the dark over desired Nate Diaz matchup

Dustin Poirier is unaware of the proceedings regarding a potential fight with Nate Diaz.

'The Diamond' was recently asked on Twitter whether he was going to fight the Stockton native. Poirier responded by saying that he had not heard anything regarding the topic in the last two months.

"I don't know what's going on. I haven't heard anything from anyone in the last 2 months," wrote Dustin Poirier.

Diaz and Poirier have been calling each other out for a fight on social media for a long time, pretty much ever since the Louisianan fell short of lightweight gold for the second time last December.

UFC president Dana White said in a January interview with ESPN MMA that he was interested in the matchup. However, it is April now and the fight still has not come to fruition.

"Yeah, of course, we're interested. This is what we do. We make fights every weekend. What happens is guys want to jump out of nowhere and say, 'I want to do this. I want to do that.' We have fights booked all the way until I want to say May 2 right now. Everything is in place, everything is done. I say this all the time. I've been saying this for 20 years. We're contracted to get guys fights three times a year. They've got to get fights. We'll get a fight."

Watch Dana White's interview with Brett Okamoto below:

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were originallly scheduled to fight at UFC 230

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were originally matched up for a scrap at UFC 230 in November 2018. Unfortunately, Poirier had to withdraw from the fight due to an injury.

Later, in a Twitter post, the Louisiana native claimed that Diaz and the UFC failed to arrive on the same page regarding the fight negotiations. With that in mind, 'The Diamond' decided to tend to a lingering injury instead.

In a 2019 tweet responding to a fan question, Poirier wrote:

"He wanted it he just couldn't come to terms with ufc. They offered us the main event at msg but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that's when i decided to address a injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know #facts"

Now, neither fighter currently has a fight lined up. Nate Diaz only has one fight left on his UFC contract, after which he might decide to leave the organization. With that said, this would appear to be the perfect time for the UFC to make the Poirier-Diaz fight.

However, Dana White recently claimed the promotion is moving on from the matchup. It remains to be seen who the pair will enter the octagon with in their respective next fights.

