"On my way" - Dustin Poirier teases potential move to WWE. 

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier recently revealed his interest in moving to WWE.

During a recent Q&A session with his fans via his official Twitter handle, Poirier was asked several intriguing questions, including his thoughts on fighting Nate Diaz and facing Conor McGregor for the fourth time.

At one point, 'The Diamond' was also asked about his interest in joining the American pro-wrestling promotion, WWE. In response, the professional MMA fighter revealed that the potential move is definitely a possibility.

Replying to the fan's question over Twitter, Dustin Poirier wrote:

"On my way."

You can check out the tweet below:

Poirier recently expressed his willingness to enter the octagon again as he urged UFC president Dana White to book him for a fight as soon as possible.

Following his trilogy fight victory over McGregor at UFC 264, Poirier was offered a title shot at UFC 269, where he faced Charles Oliveira. 'The Diamond,' however, was unable to get his hands on the gold as he was handed a loss in the third round of the match.

Since his last outing against 'Do Bronx' in December last year, Poirier has been out of the cage for quite some time now. Tweeting on the matter, he wrote:

"I want to fight"

The Diamond @DustinPoirier I want to fight I want to fight

Following their heated Twitter exchanges in recent months, there have been several rumors of a fight between him and Nate Diaz, but the fight is yet to materialize.

With so much uncertainty surrounding his future UFC fights, it will be interesting to see if the UFC star tries his hand at the pro-wrestling promotion.

Dustin Poirier shares his thoughts on fighting Conor McGregor for the fourth time

Dustin Poirier isn't looking forward to fighting Conor McGregor for the fourth time. He does, however, appear to be quite confident about facing the Irishman in a boxing ring.

When asked if he would fight 'Notorious' again, Poirer replied:

“Probably not”

Later, when asked if he wanted to fight McGregor in a boxing match, Poirier responded:

“Book it”

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have fought three times in the promotion. Their first fight was at UFC 178, where the Irishman won via first-round TKO.

The two fought again at UFC 257, where Poirier defeated McGregor with a second-round TKO. Poirier added another win to his record in the trilogy fight at UFC 264. McGregor was knocked out in the first round by a lower leg injury.

