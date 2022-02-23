"Thank you for the help" - Edmen Shahbazyan meets and trains with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC Performance Institute

Edmen Shahbazyan recently trained with Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'The Golden Boy' posted a photo of his encounter with 'The Eagle', thanking him for his help. On Instagram, the 24-year-old prospect wrote:

"Great to see you and thank you for the help and work @Khabib Nurmagomedov"

Check out the Instagram post below:

This isn't the first time Shahbazyan has trained with Nurmagomedov. Ahead of UFC 268, the 24-year-old was seen training alongside the former lightweight champ and his longtime friend and understudy Islam Makhachev.

Once a highly-touted undefeated prospect, Shahbazyan suffered back-to-back losses to decorated wrestlers Derek Brunson and Jack Hermansson. The setback pushed the young up-and-comer to seek the services of the American Kickboxing Academy, which despite its name, is renowned as the home of MMA wrestling savants including Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier.

The posts generated rumblings about Shahbazyan permanently moving his camp to AKA. However, the middleweight standout still trains with longtime trainer Edmond Tarverdyan at the Glendale Fighting Club.

Edmen Shahbazyan trains at AKA [Photo via @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

Unfortunately, Shahbazyan's woes continued, losing to Nassourdine Imavov via TKO at UFC 268. The last time 'The Golden Boy' won a fight was against Brad Tavares in November 2019.

Khabib Nurmagomedov comments on Eagle FC's success

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been focusing on coaching at the American Kickboxing Academy and running Eagle FC since he retired from cagefighting in 2020.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Nurmagomedov commented on his promotion's first event on American soil. He said:

"The numbers were really good, we had almost 500,000 viewers live and after a couple of weeks, next month on the 11th March, I'm going to have another show. We're going to have another show, a big show, in the same arena and with a lot of good fighters, and I'm very excited about this. And we're going to have one more this year, on the 20th May. This year I want to make seven shows here in the US. I'm not even talking about other shows, like, how many I'm going to make in Russia but here in the US I'm going to make seven shows this year."

Watch Nurmagomedov's full interview with Sky Sports below:

Eagle FC 46 will be headlined by former UFC stars Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez. The bout will take place in a newly-established 165-pound weight class called the super-lightweight division.

Edited by David Andrew