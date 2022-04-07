Eric Nicksick reveals UFC Performance Institute is helping Francis Ngannou with rehab pick-up and drop-off since 'The Predator' cannot drive

Francis Ngannou has been going through rehabilitation after a recent knee surgery. His coach Eric Nicksick revealed that the UFC Performance Institute (UPI) has been helping the heavyweight champion to get back in fighting shape.

'The Predator' underwent a surgical procedure to repair a Grade 3 MCL tear and a damaged ACL in his right knee after his win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Nicksick stated on his Instagram that the UPI staff have been helping the Cameroonian by dropping him off and picking him up:

"Backyard Fighting League, coming to a suburb near you! 🫵🏼 ⚡︎ We’re still working and staying sharp, doing whatever we can. Injuries are all about perspective, and although Francis has been in a lot of pain, his attitude would certainly say otherwise. Shoutout to the @ufcpi and their staff in this rehab process. Even going the extra mile with the rehab (literally and figuratively,) helping with drop offs and pickups, because Francis still can’t drive."

Ngannou is expected to be out for at least nine months before contemplating a return to the octagon. With the champion out for a considerable amount of time, the UFC heavyweight division has been put on hold.

Watch Francis Ngannou's vicious knockout against Alistair Overeem:

Should the UFC introduce an interim heavyweight title with Francis Ngannou out?

The UFC heavyweight division is currently full of contenders. The likes of Stipe Miocic, Ciryl Gane, and Curtis Blaydes, among others, have been around the top of the division for a while.

Furthermore, emerging contenders like Tom Aspinall and Tai Tuivasa are looking to earn their shot at heavyweight gold. To add to that, Jon Jones might make his heavyweight debut later this year.

Watch the top 10 knockouts in the history of the UFC's heavyweight division:

It will be interesting to see if the promotion decides to introduce an interim belt. An interim title was put on the line when Ciryl Gane fought Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

Nevertheless, fans will be hoping to see the champion back in action sooner rather than later. There are plenty of interesting fights in store for the Cameroonian once he is fit to go again. However, for these potential bouts to take place, Francis Ngannou must first renew his contract with the UFC.

