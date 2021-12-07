"Just trying to illicit a reaction" - Eugene Bareman believes his comments about Daniel Cormier and Max Holloway will affect DC's commentary in the future

Eugene Bareman has been getting under the skin of some people lately with his bold comments. However, the City Kickboxing head coach took the time to clear the air with anyone he may have offended with his previous remarks.

During a recent interview with It's Time For Sports, Bareman used the opportunity to explain the intentions behind some of his comments.

The remarks in question are the ones Eugene Bareman made about Cormier's commentary during the first fight between Max Halloway and Alexander Volkanovski. Israel Adesanya's coach felt Cormier called the contest with a bias towards 'Blessed'.

“I don't mean any disrespect like that, that's a tongue-in-cheek comment. To be honest, I don't care very much about it, Mr. Cormier… But, my team, we start putting our pieces on a chessboard earlier than any other team… If I give you a little tongue-in-cheek comment about your commentary, at least when the next commentary, because we know that a rematch is coming, it'll be up… So, no offense intended. I'm just trying to illicit a reaction.”

'DC' responded to Eugene Bareman's initial assertion by saying it was a bit harsh. He believes his commentary during the featherweight title fight was fine.

That, in turn, led to the coach clarifying his statements and clearing the air with his aforementioned statement.

"I’m nowhere near the best coach at my gym" - Eugene Bareman loses his striking coach Mike Angrove.

During the same interview, Eugene Bareman was asked about the departure of striking coach Mike Angrove. Angrove recently went to coach in China at the UFC Performance Institute, leaving a hole over at the City Kickboxing Gym. Discussing his absence, Bareman said:

"I was worried when I heard that he was looking to base himself overseas and go down a different path than the path we've been going down for so long… there’s a small little secret in my gym, it's a well-kept secret... The secret is this... I'm nowhere near the best coach in my gym."

Eugene Bareman also remarked that he sees himself as more of a Hollywood coach than anything else, heaping praise on the other coaches at CKB. The New Zealander hopes that losing Angrove won't negatively affect his fighters in the long run.

The top coach works with a number of elite UFC athletes, one of whom is set to embark on an intriguing challenge in the coming months.

After stalling at lightweight, Dan Hooker is set to return to featherweight. 'The Hangman' has said Eugene Bareman was against the move. Nevertheless, it looks set to happen and Bareman will undoubtedly be supporting his man at 145 pounds.

