Fans react as wild conspiracy theory emerges online that Conor McGregor's pub is money laundering front for Irish Cartel

An outlandish conspiracy theory had MMA fans wondering about Conor McGregor's involvement with the Kinahan drug cartel.

The theory goes that McGregor's pub, The Black Forge Inn, is just a front for the Kinahan crime family's drug business. On top of that, the UFC superstar is allegedly being forced to launder their money against his will.

The speculation sprouted from a post on Reddit thread r/conspiracy, after The Black Forge Inn was attacked by a petrol bomb last month. The theorist believes a rival gang tried to sabotage McGregor's pub upon finding out that he works for the Kinahans.

The strange urban legend spread like wildfire on social media after a user reposted it on Twitter. Needless to say, the theory was met by mixed reactions from MMA enthusiasts and McGregor fans.

A Twitter user, who goes by @SNM1Michael, believes there might be something to the theory, given McGregor's "well-documented" relationship with some Irish mob members. They posted a photo of McGregor with alleged affiliates of the crime group.

Another Twitter user, with the username @MRraff17, was convinced there were too many coincidences to dismiss the rumors as false. Meanwhile, @Delaney5849 shared a personal anecdote to support the conspiracy theory.

Raff 🇮🇪 @MRraff17 @MrSpaghettiBoi @TheNotoriousMMA This is all very possible but it could also be completely false. Interesting stuff. To many coincidences 👀

Delaney Bramwell @Delaney5849 @MrSpaghettiBoi @TheNotoriousMMA I have no proof so you don't have to belief me but I once spoke to someone from Dublin who knew people apart of these gangs such as the Kinahans and apparently once Conor owed them money or something and they bitch slapped him

On the flipside, several cybernauts are of the opinion that the story is too sensational to be true. Someone called @seanoftheirish pointed out that such a story would attract mainstream media attention if there's even a sliver of truth to it.

Meanwhile, @mc_mann1fart reminded his fellow social media users not to believe everything they read on Reddit.

sean @seanoftheirish @MrSpaghettiBoi



@TheNotoriousMMA If this was anyway true, it would be front page news in Ireland. Nothing more than fake news

Mason McMann @mc_mann1fart @MrSpaghettiBoi @TheNotoriousMMA Bruh y'all fr can't believe some story on Reddit I mean it's a good little fairy tale but cmon

Conor McGregor's history with the Irish mob

Conspiracy theories aside, Conor McGregor indeed had a run-in with the Kinahan crime family a few years ago. During one of his public outbursts, the former UFC two-division champ reportedly punched a man in his 50s who is believed to be the father of convicted drug dealer Graham 'The Wig' Whelan.

Shortly after the incident, a story from The International Business Times claimed that McGregor’s actions have caused a €900,000 bounty to be placed on his head. It's important to note that there has been no attempt to harm McGregor since the story was published.

The MMA superstar's father, Tony McGregor, has since dismissed the reports as false. He said called the story "nonsense" in an interview with MMA Fighting.

Edited by C. Naik