"Far from over" - Jorge Masvidal dismisses retirement rumors in latest tweet 

Jorge Masvidal recently took to social media to dismiss rumors surrounding his potential retirement following his devastating loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272. 'Gamebred' hasn't won a fight since his victory over Nate Diaz in 2019 and picked up his third loss on the trot this past weekend.

Promising to be back, Masvidal wrote in his latest tweet:

"Far from over. I will be back"

Jorge Masvidal was dominantly outwrestled by Colby Covington on his way to a unanimous decision loss in the main event of UFC 272. In what seemed like a potential turning point, 'Gamebred' almost dropped Covington with a counter left hand in the fourth round. However, the 'BMF' titleholder was seemingly too fatigued from all the wrestling to put his foot on the pedal.

Masvidal is now on a three-fight losing skid, having dropped consecutive title bouts against Kamaru Usman ahead of his bout against Covington. Nevertheless, his career is far from over, considering he signed a new lucrative deal with the UFC just a few days ahead of UFC 272. The new deal reportedly ranks him among the top three highest paid UFC athletes.

Jorge Masvidal on his loss to Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal wasn't happy about his loss to his former friend-turned-bitter rival Colby Covington. In the aftermath of the disappointing defeat, 'Gamebred' identified a long-term issue in his game and is willing to work on it.

Masvidal acknowledged the fact that Covington simply got the better of him in wrestling exchanges. He told reporters at the UFC 272 post-fight press conference:

“I wrestled like sh*t. I lost a lot of exchanges. If I were to won them, on a technical level, things could’ve gone a little bit differently if I made him expend more energy on certain takedowns. That first takedown I gave up, he took my back. He rode me pretty good. That got me pretty flat going into the next round. I felt like I won a lot of the exchanges. I felt like on the feet, I definitely did the more damage. But it’s a fight. I mean, sh*t, man."

Watch Jorge Masvidal's appearance at the UFC 272 post-fight press conference below:

Colby Covington has also dropped two title fights against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Despite being the No.1-ranked fighter at 170 lbs, a title shot might be hard to come by with a 0-2 record against the champ. 'Chaos' has kept his options open by issuing an immediate callout to Dustin Poirier, who has been contemplating a move up to welterweight.

Edited by C. Naik