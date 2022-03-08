Fight old people like Nate Diaz for money, you'll never be a champion - Islam Makhachev on "drunk" Conor McGregor getting title shot

Islam Makhachev is not buying into rumors surrounding Conor McGregor receiving an immediate title shot upon his return to the octagon. While it might be interesting fodder for fans, Makhachev doesn't believe McGregor can compete with the elite fighters in the lightweight division.

The Dagestani isn't sure if McGregor can even make the lightweight limit of 155 lbs due to his drinking habits. According to Makhachev, 'The Notorious' will take on older fighters like Nate Diaz upon his return, in pursuit of money fights rather than tougher challenges. The 30-year-old recently told ESPN's Brett Okamoto:

"I think this fake. For the fans that make some interesting. But I think this fake. It's gonna be hard for him make 155 [pounds] because he drunk all days and lot of people are gonna smash him in this situation. He just gonna fight versus Nate Diaz or you know, some old people, for make some money and that's it. He's never gonna be champion. He's never gonna be compete this level."

Watch Islam Makhachev's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Conor McGregor recently called out Islam Makhachev for his return fight in a series of now deleted tweets. Makhachev had no hesitation in accepting when asked about a potential outing against the Irishman.

Riding a magnificent ten-fight winning streak, Makhachev is currently ranked No.3 in the lightweight division. Meanwhile, McGregor is coming off back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier and hasn't won a bout at 155 lbs since 2016.

Dana White on Conor McGregor getting a title shot

Several fighters have been openly critical of Conor McGregor getting an immediate title shot, considering his recent shortcomings at 155 lbs. However, Dana White hasn't completely dismissed the idea of the No.9-ranked fighter competing for UFC lightweight gold down the line.

White, in fact, is unhappy with the large segment of fans who are doubting McGregor's claim to a title shot. The UFC president recently told Robbie Fox:

“The problem is, every time I do a f**king interview, all anybody wants to ask is, ‘You think Conor McGregor will get a f***ing title shot?’ That’s all they f***ing ask. So, I’m gonna say, ‘Well Conor McGregor isn’t anywhere near coming back yet, so I don’t know, let’s see what happens.' And anybody who’s p**sed off because Conor might f***ing get [a title shot]. You’re a f***ing idiot too. If that p**ses you off, Jesus Christ. Calm down, buddy.”

Watch Dana White weigh in on Conor McGregor's return below:

