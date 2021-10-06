Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier explains some of the 'unwritten rules' in mixed martial arts

Daniel Cormier is one of the most intelligent fighters to have ever stepped foot inside the octagon. The former two-division UFC champion currently serves as a commentator and analyst for UFC events.

Cormier discussed some of the unwritten rules of mixed martial arts in a recent episode of his podcast with UFC super fan Ryan Clark. According to 'DC', fighters are not supposed to hit each other during the initial touch of gloves. While this has happened on rare occasions, an apparent unwritten code of conduct doesn't allow fighters to do so.

Daniel Cormier also stated that fighters aren't supposed to trash talk after the fight, no matter how big the rivalry between them is. However, 'DC' also claimed that he doesn't believe in opponents getting unecessarily cordial immediately after a bout.

Another unwritten rule, according to Daniel Cormier, is to keep gym incidents strictly in the gym. Cormier said during an episode of DC & RC:

"Then you're not supposed to hit a guy whenever they go to bump. You know they all go to bump before the fight starts. Like, yeah, they hit a guy, we've seen that a few times. You're not supposed to talk trash...you don't really talk trash after, even if you got beef. Everybody want to see everybody come together and hug. No, I'm not into all those. Like those are probably the unwritten rules. There are some things... what happens in the gym stays in the gym. And that's one that you kind of try to abide by for sure. You don't wanna bring those gym stories out into the world."

Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones' code of conduct

Daniel Cormier has challenged Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight title on two separate occasions. While 'DC' lost both contests, the rematch was overturned to a no contest after Jones failed a drug test.

Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on Jon Jones' "code of conduct" after the former champ was arrested in Las Vegas. According to Cormier, Jones seems to have no control outside the octagon, even though he's one of the very best inside it.

“But there is a code of conduct. It’s about finding and sticking to that code of conduct. But I think his biggest problem is his rap sheet in so many different things that have happened. But when you look at Jon Jones the fighter, he’s great. I’ve never been in there with anyone more talented. He’s so smart, he can game plan, he can do things in a way that nobody else can, but it seems like outside, there is just no control.

